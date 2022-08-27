BISBEE — How does border-related crime apply to the need for a new jail? According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, more than one might think.
Frank Antenori, member of the Jail District Advisory Committee, asked the question during an Aug. 19 meeting with Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and deputy Sgt. Tim Williams, head of the Southeastern Arizona Border Region Enforcement Team. Dannels provided an overview of the department’s work on border related crime.
“I support all the stuff you do, but all you said was irrelevant to what we’re doing,” said Antenori. “I want to understand the requirements and national standards for the safety of staff and inmates. What are the minimal and humane national standards and what will it cost? I’m here to make sure the taxpayers of this county have a direct value received to a jail district. I want to be sure you don’t go overboard or underboard.”
In response, Dannels explained, “Right now we’re dealing with ugly times on the border. From January to July we booked 617 border related criminals in our jail. From March to June, the financial impact to the system was $878,000. That’s a huge impact.”
Though the county does not charge undocumented migrants with crimes, the smugglers, known as coyotes, bringing them into the country are charged. They are booked into the jail and the process to get them through the county system and into state prison takes around 40 days, Dannels said. So, the county has to foot the bill for the criminals until they are moved to the state prison system.
Retired Superior Court Judge James Conlogue said some of that information was discussed in an executive session closed to the public. He thought the information could be passed on to Antenori to bring him up to speed. He also said the committee would be hearing from experts about the national standards and requirements in future meetings.
Williams provided an overview of the work SABRE has accomplished over the past five years due to the deployment of a remote, realtime camera system to detect humans crossing the border. He and four detectives run the program.
Smugglers take advantage of complete camouflaged clothing and even resort to attaching vegetation to themselves so they cannot be easily detected from the air. They will even crawl on all fours to try to avoid detection.
In an early test project, cameras near the San Pedro River detected 37 drug smugglers. It led to the installation of more cameras on private and public land across the 83 miles of the border through Cochise County and then across the area the SABRE team monitors. The state provided several million dollars for the project.
The remote camera system runs along the border through New Mexico, Arizona and California and Williams can pick up the information on a cell phone and notify the proper authorities of incursions.
Cartels are beginning to see Cochise County as a place where smugglers go to jail with a sentence length as much as 17 years or even more if there is a human death. When released from prison, they are deported back to Mexico.
Though most drugs, like heroin and cocaine, are found when crossing the border at ports of entry, fentanyl and methamphetamine may be hauled on the backs of smugglers. Over the past five years, 437 drug smugglers have been apprehended with 109.74 pounds of meth, but just 2.6 ounces of heroin. One load alone brought 94 pounds of meth into the state through Cochise County, Williams noted.
It can be hard to determine from the cameras who is carrying drugs as those smugglers may combine with human smuggling and all are dressed alike, he added.
“This is not just illegals looking for a better life, some are hardened criminals,” Williams said.
With the advent of Operation Safe Streets and more state funding, deputies are catching more and more load car drivers carrying undocumented migrants. Williams said there are ads on social media for fast money to haul people from the border to other destinations. These drivers are jailed and prosecuted.
Williams noted the drivers are instructed “not to stop” and to “drive recklessly” to outrun law enforcement. To combat speeding cars, he is looking into a magnetic pulse system for deputy vehicles which would safely stop cars slowly to prevent accidents.
If the border wall was finished and the fiber optic technology used, people trying to climb the wall would be detected, he added.
It is a needed technology to help combat smuggling.
The jail problem
The county jail is 40 years old and hard to maintain and upgrade.
Dannels noted back in 2019, “We’re dealing with $6,000 to $7,000 a month just in repair costs.”
As technology has progressed, the jail has attempted to keep up. Unfortunately, most all of it has been retrofits to the structure. The jail has makeshift electronics as well as utilities and fiber cables exposed through the corridors.
More and more of the mentally ill are ending up in jail, which require behavioral health professionals to treat them. The new jail would provide a private setting for treatment of those individuals.
With a price tag of $92 million for a new jail, the county will have to go to the voters and get approval for a bond issuance. The project would expand the jail’s housing to 420 and would include a behavioral health facility, an outreach office to help those who are released and increase security for staff and inmates.
State Rep. Gail Griffin managed to get $20 million out of her request for $100 million from the state to help pay for a new jail.
The second part of the proposal includes a move for county court staff, probation, judges and the County Attorney’s Office to the site of the new jail to create a justice center for another $30 million.
The facilities in the 100-year-old courthouse require constant maintenance and upgrades and sooner rather than later, those offices will have to be moved.
The next meeting will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, and the JDAC will tour the existing facility on Friday, Sept. 23.