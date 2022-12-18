COCHISE COUNTY — Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona face yet another lawsuit over the construction of a border wall in Cochise County after the Center for Biological Diversity filed notice of its intent to sue Gov. Ducey and his contractor, AshBritt, on Wednesday for violating the Clean Water Act.

The Center’s notice came the same day as an additional lawsuit was filed against Gov. Ducey by the Biden Administration, following reports that construction along the border had been halted by activists for over a week.

