COCHISE COUNTY — Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona face yet another lawsuit over the construction of a border wall in Cochise County after the Center for Biological Diversity filed notice of its intent to sue Gov. Ducey and his contractor, AshBritt, on Wednesday for violating the Clean Water Act.
The Center’s notice came the same day as an additional lawsuit was filed against Gov. Ducey by the Biden Administration, following reports that construction along the border had been halted by activists for over a week.
“Governor Ducey’s, the State of Arizona’s and their contractor AshBritt, Inc.’s unpermitted discharge of pollutants into waters of the United States violates the Clean Water Act, 33 U.S.C. § 1311. The Center hereby provides notice, pursuant to 33 U.S.C. § 1365, of these violations on and near the border on the Coronado National Forest west of the Huachuca Mountains, including any future similar violations,” wrote the Center in its notice of intent to sue.
“These giant pieces of trash are damming streams that feed the San Pedro River, a desert oasis that’s already in danger of drying up,” said Robin Silver, a co-founder of the Center. “Ducey’s shameful political stunt will start the Southwest’s last free-flowing river of water, further jeopardizing one of Arizona’s Crown Jewels and an international birding Mecca. This is another stark reminder that this governor has never cared for Arizona.”
The notice is centered on Gov. Ducey and AshBritt’s failure to obtain proper permitting under section 404 of the Clean Water Act for discharging dredge and fill materials into the waters of the United States.
According to the Center, the area of the Coronado National Forest where construction is taking place contains a dense network of ephemeral streams that provide water to the San Pedro River and Gila River. This qualifies them as jurisdictional waters of the United States, giving them protection under the Clean Water Act.
In their efforts to build Gov. Ducey’s wall of shipping containers, AshBritt has been clearing and grading sections of land running parallel to the border. The Center claims that the materials produced by this process of clearing and grading have been used to dredge and fill the protected ephemeral streams. The Center also alleges that the shipping containers being placed along the border have also filled ephemeral streams.
“Governor Ducey, the State of Arizona, and their contractor AshBritt, Inc. have refused to obtain a Clean Water Act section 404 permit prior to dredging and filling these streams to deploy their shipping containers along the border. Instead, they have been moving earth, modifying and filling in streams and washes, and deploying the toxic shipping containers,” wrote the Center.
“You can’t be a contractor and be violating federal laws,” said Silver. “It’s not like this isn’t a blatant and clear violation of federal laws. It doesn’t matter what Ducey says.”
Section 404 of the Clean Water Act is designed to regulate any activities that will discharge dredge and fill materials into the waters of the United States. The law regulates activities such as filling for development purposes, the constructions of dams and levees, infrastructure development and mining activities. Any party seeking to discharge dredge and fill materials into the waters of the United States must apply for a permit with the Army Corp. of Engineers.
The notice of intent to sue also points out that AshBritt’s failure to obtain a permit under section 404 of the Clean Water Act is both unlawful and a violation of their contract with the state of Arizona. The contract AshBritt signed with the State on July 27, 2022 stated that “the materials and services supplied under this Contract shall comply with all applicable Federal, state and local laws.”
The notice of intent to sue from the Center provides extensive photographic and satellite evidence of where the shipping containers and dredge and fill materials have obstructed ephemeral streams protected under the Clean Water Act. This evidence provided by the Center shows that illegal discharge has been placed into at least 24 ephemeral streams.
To date, AshBritt has double stacked roughly three miles of shipping containers along the border in Cochise County. The last amendment to the state’s contract with AshBritt dated Sept. 29th, 2022 shows that 123.6 million of Arizona’s tax dollars have been spent on the project.
The Center’s notice of intent to sue gives Gov. Ducey, the state of Arizona and AshBritt 60 days to cease operations, fully remediate any environmental damage and refrain from proceeding without obtaining a permit under section 404 of the Clean Water Act.
“Unless these violations are cured within 60 days, the Center reserves the right to take appropriate legal action to enforce the Clean Water Act,” wrote the Center in its notice of intent to sue.
This is the second time the Center has filed a notice to sue Gov. Ducey over his alleged unlawful actions along the border. In October, the Center filed notice over the shipping container wall’s violation of the Endangered Species Act for blocking critical wildlife corridors for jaguars and ocelots.
Hours after the Center filed their notice of intent to Gov. Ducey and AshBritt on Wednesday, the Biden Administration filed their own lawsuit against Gov. Ducey. The suit seeks an injunction against Gov. Ducey and the state of Arizona for unlawfully trespassing on federal lands.
In its suit, the Biden Administration is seeking judicial approval for an order to halt all ongoing construction, require the removal of the containers and compensation to repair the damage to the environment.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ducey wrote a letter to the Department of Justice in response to the Biden administrations letter of intent to sue. In his letter, Gov. Ducey denies all three of the federal government’s claims against him but asserts that construction along the border has stopped.
“In fact, following our previous discussion, construction has ceased,” wrote Anni L. Foster, general counsel for the Office of the Arizona Governor, in Gov. Ducey’s letter to the DOJ. “Arizona agencies and contractors stand ready to assist in the removal of the barriers, but the federal government owes it to Arizonans and all Americans to release a timeline on when construction will begin and details about how it will secure the border while construction is underway.”
For the past few weeks, activists along the border have stalled and halted construction of the shipping container wall.
After activists began gathering at the border on Nov. 29th to stall construction efforts, the contractors hired by Gov. Ducey began attempting work at night to avoid being thwarted by activists. According to Zach Palma who has been heavily involved in the effort to stop construction, night work allowed the construction crews to make significant progress on Dec. 5th. After that, activists began camping out on the site 24/7 to ensure no more construction could take place.
Earlier this week, activists obtained drone footage of the shipping containers being removed from their storage site in Whetstone along Highway 90. Russ McSpadden from the Center confirmed the exodus with his own photo documentation. The shipping containers are being moved to the State Prison Complex in Tucson.
CJ Karamargin, director of communications for Gov. Ducey, confirmed that the shipping containers were being moved on the Governor’s orders. “They are being brought to a different staging area because of the cessation of construction,” said Karamargin.
Kate Scott from Madrean Archipelago Wildlife Center said the activists will remain steadfast at the border because there are still shipping containers and equipment there. Scott has been instrumental in the organization of the protests that shut down construction.
Scott is concerned that the removal of the shipping containers from the storage facility on Highway 90 does not mean that construction is stopping. She expressed concern over their removal just being a show to try and distract the federal government. Scott has planned another large rally on the border for this Sunday.
In a press release for Sunday’s protest Scott wrote “The rule of law must be followed. We will not be intimidated or dissuaded from enjoying our beautiful borderlands with the Coronado National Forest. Make your voice heard. Participate in the dialogue. Join us in this peaceful protest. Bring you signs, banners poetry, songs and statements.”
In its press release, the Center commended the activists on their efforts to shut down construction. “We’re grateful to the courageous activists who’re braving the rain and snow to block construction,” said Silver. “Thanks to these protesters, an injunction in this case is less urgent, but we need a judge to stop this for good.”