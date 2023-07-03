containers 4 (copy)

A worker loads a shipping container at a storage area in Hereford in October. The containers were used to complete portions of the border wall in Cochise County.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

PHOENIX — So did you ever want your very own shipping container?

You will soon get the chance, courtesy of a now abandoned vision by former Gov. Doug Ducey to build a wall out of them along the state’s southern border.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?