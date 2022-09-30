Immigration Tale Of Two Borders

Migrants wait to be processed by Border Patrol agents near the end of a border wall Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, near Yuma, Arizona. A judge has ruled that Arizona may pursue legal claims against the federal government regarding immigration policy and enforcement.

 Gregory Bull - AP FILE

PHOENIX — Arizona has won a significant legal victory in its battle over federal immigration policies.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi has given state Attorney General Mark Brnovich permission to pursue his claims that the Biden administration acted illegally when it enacted policies that have allowed hundreds of thousands of undocumented individuals to be released in this country. Those policies, Brnovich contends, have abdicated the federal government's responsibility.

