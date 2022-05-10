Moments after a Border Patrol agent shot an undocumented migrant to death on a February night, he called out to his partner and asked him to hold him because he was struggling to breathe and stand, a Cochise County Sheriff's report shows.
Earlier this week that agent, identified as Kendrek Staheli, was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Cochise County Attorney's Office. County Attorney Brian McIntyre said Staheli was justified in his actions when he shot migrant Carmelo Cruz four times.
Based on the investigation, Staheli was in fear for his life when he said Cruz, standing about seven to eight yards from the agent, attempted to hurl a rock larger than a softball at Staheli in a remote, mountainous area near the New Mexico border.
Sheriff's investigators who went to the rugged scene, located about 32 miles northeast of Douglas, observed that there were several rocks in the area, known as Skeleton Canyon, many of which could cause serious injury or death.
The rock Staheli described as being in Cruz's hand was not located, the report shows.
The killing of Cruz has sparked an outcry among advocates for migrants. Many have accused the federal government of a cover-up not only in Cruz' demise, but in the deaths of other undocumented persons that advocates say have died at the hands of Border Patrol agents.
The investigation of the shooting was handled by the Sheriff's Office because the Federal Bureau of Investigation refused to come to the scene or investigate the incident, the report shows.
The Sheriff's Office query took about a month. Detectives said the separate interviews of Staheli and his partner, Border Patrol agent Tristan Tang — the only agents at the scene that night — were consistent with each other, the report shows.
Aside from Cruz, five migrants were arrested that evening of Feb. 19. When they were interviewed, they said initially there was a group of 10. Once they crossed into the United States, the migrants said their guide abandoned them after he got angry, the report shows. It's unknown what happened to the other five undocumented persons who were traveling with them.
Staheli and Tang, assigned to the horse unit at the Border Patrol's Douglas Station, had received word that a large group of migrants had been moving through Skeleton Canyon that night. The two agents set out on horseback into the treacherous area at about 9:30 p.m. At one point, the agents had to dismount their horses because the terrain was too steep and rocky, the report shows.
Staheli and Tang were able to secure three migrants, the report shows. Tang noticed a fourth man, later identified as Cruz, and Staheli went after him. Both Staheli and Cruz fell several times while Staheli pursued Cruz, the report shows. During one encounter, Cruz threw a punch at Staheli and struck him on the shoulder, the report shows.
The men then fell, Cruz going down on his stomach and Staheli landing on top of him. Staheli tried several times to get Cruz to put his hands behind his back. Cruz's arms were tucked into his stomach and he was able to elbow Staheli at least once. The agent said he was growing tired because Cruz was bigger and stockier, the report shows.
Staheli said he struck Cruz on the side of the face several times, but Cruz then managed to buck Staheli off his back and scramble downhill, standing about seven to eight yards from the agent. Staheli said he had his head lamp on and he saw Cruz bending down looking for something on the ground, the report shows. That's when Staheli said that Cruz picked up an oval-shaped rock that was 7 to 10 inches long and he attempted to throw it at Staheli.
Staheli told sheriff's investigators that he drew his weapon and fired at Cruz. He said he knew he had fired more than once, but had no idea how many times he shot the migrant.
When Tang arrived at the scene, he approached Cruz, cut off his clothes and realized Cruz was already dead, the report shows. Tang told investigators that there was "a lot of blood."
That's when Staheli asked Tang to hold him, the report shows. Staheli was struggling to breathe and he was shaking.
Moments later, Staheli went to retrieve the other migrants who had been left close by while Tang stood by Cruz's body. The trio, all wearing identical camouflage clothing, were handcuffed to each other.
It would be another hour and a half before help arrived at the scene.
While they waited, one of the migrants asked Staheli if he had shot their other companion. Staheli said he had because the man had tried to kill him.
The migrant then told Staheli that he would not sleep that evening and that the dead man's spirit would follow him and haunt him for the rest of his life. He admonished Staheli saying, "You better watch your back."
In their conclusion, sheriff's investigators wrote that the evidence at the scene, as well as statements from all the parties involved, pointed to Cruz as the aggressor in the fatal incident.
"Based off of evidence at the scene, trajectory and angle of shots fired into Carmelo's body and statements taken from the agents and witnesses, it appears Carmelo was the aggressor in this incident," the report shows. "It appears his actions subsequently led Agent Staheli to protect himself and subsequently resulted in Carmelo's death."