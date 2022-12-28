The highest court in the land may have placed Title 42 on hold, but that makes no difference to those in Mexico desperate enough to pay a human smuggler thousands of dollars for the chance to set foot across the border and into the United States, a migrant advocate in Agua Prieta, Sonora, said Wednesday.
Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court said the controversial policy — Title 42 is a public health order, implemented in the early days of COVID-19 that allows for the expulsion of migrants without opportunities to apply for asylum — would be in place until at least February when the justices take up arguments on the matter.
The Biden administration had asked that it be removed by Dec. 21. But the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay on Dec. 19 to keep it in place. Justices required a response from the Biden administration, which later said the policy could remain put until Dec. 27. But on Tuesday afternoon, the court extended it's Dec. 19 stay until February. That's when 19 Republican-heavy states, including Arizona, will present arguments to the high court concerning Title 42.
It's not clear when the court would issue a decision on the issue.
For undocumented people hoping to seek asylum in the U.S., leaving Title 42 in place is a crushing blow, migrant advocates have said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said weeks ago that once Title 42 was removed, those seeking asylum would still have to prove their case under Title 8, which allows certain persons to enter the U.S. and seek asylum if they can show they have a legitimate reason for doing so. For those individuals, the removal of Title 42 was at least one less hurdle they had to face.
But for the undocumented people who have decided they will cross into the U.S. illegally by paying thousands of dollars to a human smuggler for the opportunity to do so, lifting or keeping Title 42, makes no difference.
Beto Ramos, coordinator of the Centro de Recursos al Migrante — the Migrant Resource Center — in Agua Prieta, said Wednesday that those who want to cross illegally by paying "criminal organizations" to help them breach the border wall will continue their quest, regardless.
"People will continue to pay (smugglers) and cross illegally," Ramos, who also runs a shelter for migrants in the heart of Agua Prieta, said Wednesday. "People who have come from other cities (in Mexico) to cross the border here in Agua Prieta will not return to their hometowns if they're stopped at the border and sent back by U.S. officials.
"They'll stay here and keep trying to cross the border."
That's likely because aside from the cartels charging undocumented migrants about $10,000 to cross into the U.S., the smugglers are also demanding a $1,500 fee from anyone coming into Agua Prieta from another part of Mexico, Ramos said.
Additionally, if the migrants are stopped at the border by U.S. officials and booted back into Agua Prieta, they must report back to their smugglers and are obligated to stay in houses set up by the cartels known as "bodegas," Ramos said.
Bodega is the Spanish word for a small, convenience-style store. In Agua Prieta, however, they are houses where migrants who want to cross illegally and have paid their fees are kept until the cartel bosses allow them to attempt to cross again.
Bodegas, Ramos said, are squalid, dank and dirty structures with no beds and where sometimes 20 to 30 people are kept in a room.
"People sleep on the floor," Ramos said. "These are not nice places. They're not clean places."
Last Thursday in a matter of three hours more than 30 people were kicked back at the U.S. border by Border Patrol agents. Many, if not all, of the undocumented individuals came though the Migrant Resource Center for hot coffee, bean sandwiches and fresh water.
But after that, the majority headed to the bodegas because they failed to make it across into the U.S.
Ramos explained that some of the migrants staying at the shelter a few blocks from the resource center — the shelter receives support from various churches, as well as Frontera de Cristo in Douglas — are individuals who are trying to enter the country legally to seek asylum.
But Ramos said he has also received pleas to stay at the shelter from other undocumented people who can no longer bear to return to the bodegas, even if that means they can't cross the border.
"We let them stay there until they can return to their hometowns again," Ramos said. "They are not treated well in the bodegas."
Despite such hardships, cruelty and expense, undocumented migrants will continue their attempts to reach the U.S., Ramos said.
His words are backed by the most recent statistics released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
In November, Border Patrol agents alone stopped 411,125 migrants along the Southwest border of the U.S. from Texas to California. That's a 26.1% jump from last year at the same time when 326,128 migrants were encountered.
In the Tucson Sector in November, which includes Cochise County, agents stopped 46,213 migrants, a 13.5% increase from the same time last year when the encounters numbered 40,704.
The increase in November was even more dramatic when compared to October's numbers. During that month Border Patrol encountered 22,397 undocumented people in the Tucson Sector.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, whose special operations personnel battle alongside the Border Patrol daily with the flow of illegal entries, said he hopes the U.S. Supreme Court's stay on Title 42 will give the federal government a chance to work with state and local officials on some sort of plan for the migrant dilemma.
"'It's an opportunity for our government to engage with state and local officials to do what's right and what's best for the people," he said.