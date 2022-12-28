ramos

Migrant Resource Center Coordinator Beto Ramos says the status quo will remain for now in Agua Prieta.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

The highest court in the land may have placed Title 42 on hold, but that makes no difference to those in Mexico desperate enough to pay a human smuggler thousands of dollars for the chance to set foot across the border and into the United States, a migrant advocate in Agua Prieta, Sonora, said Wednesday.

Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court said the controversial policy — Title 42 is a public health order, implemented in the early days of COVID-19 that allows for the expulsion of migrants without opportunities to apply for asylum — would be in place until at least February when the justices take up arguments on the matter.

