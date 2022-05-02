COCHISE COUNTY — Transporting undocumented migrants at $1,000 per person is no longer enough money to risk getting caught by the task force that targets load car drivers, law enforcement officials say.
So those who take to social media to recruit the motorists who police call "load car drivers" — undocumented migrants are referred to as "loads" — have upped their game by mostly offering double the amount for every migrant that a load car driver can stuff into his or her vehicle.
The price now is about $2,000 for every migrant transported to either Tucson or Phoenix, investigators say.
Additionally, some of these social media recruiters — employed by the drug cartels — are naming Sierra Vista in their posts, mentioning it as either the place to make a quick buck transporting migrants or the place where things are getting "heated," referring to the arrests being made by the Operation Safe Streets Task Force. The latter, made up of the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the Border Patrol, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Sierra Vista Police and other police agencies, was formed specifically to combat the onslaught of load car drivers flooding into Cochise County over the last couple of months.
While local law enforcement can't arrest anyone for violating federal laws such as human smuggling, deputies, officers and state troopers can arrest load car drivers who try to evade capture by taking off at high speeds with their human contraband often hidden in the trunk of a car or under the seat in a pickup.
The Cochise County Attorney's Office has been prosecuting such motorists with charges that include unlawful fleeing and eluding and kidnapping.
Law enforcement officials said Monday the task force's efforts have worked because load car drivers have begun pulling over instead of speeding away at the risk of being caught and taken to the Cochise County Jail.
"I think the Safe Streets Task Force is beginning to have some impact," said Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher. "While we are still seeing some failure to yields, they appear to be slowing down a bit with more reports of smugglers pulling over without fleeing. Hopefully this is a result of word getting out that it is becoming more risky to get caught and receive significant prosecution in Cochise County, especially for these failure to yields."
The success of the task force, however, has prompted recruiters to pay more money in order to entice drivers to take their chances with law enforcement, said Thrasher and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels.
" ... The increase in money cartels are willing to pay seems to indicate that it is not as easy to recruit drivers to come down here as it was a couple of months ago, but that smuggling activity across the border is remaining steady and they are in need of those willing to drive them north," Thrasher said. "Unfortunately, as the cartels increase the amount of money, we may see drivers more desperate to elude capture, which is a significant risk to the public.
"SVPD remains steadfast with our partners in the Safe Streets Task Force to protect the public from this dangerous behavior and prosecute anyone that comes down here to commit these crimes."
Indeed, word of the task force and its doggedness has prompted social media recruiters to begin steering load car drivers to Sells in Pima County.
Dannels said some social media recruitments for load car drivers have included these types of posts: "Lmk (let me know). Gonna start having hella work in Sells ay sierra lowky (low key) getting heated 2k a head as much as you want have routes around the checkpoints in Sells lmk."