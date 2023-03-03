A 17-year-old boy charged with first-degree murder and a host of other violent offenses linked to a load car incident that ended in the death of another motorist has rejected an offer from prosecutors that would have sent him to prison for just less than 20 years.
Instead, Felix Mendez is looking at a possible life sentence for the death of 65-year-old Wanda Sitoski in October 2021.
The case shocked the community because of the senseless death of Sitoski, who was celebrating her birthday and was on her way to meet her son for lunch, Cochise County Sheriff's investigators had said. The crash — which killed Sitoski instantly — also left many first responders shaken because the impact practically sliced her car in two.
At a hearing Friday in Cochise County Superior Court, Mendez's attorney, Garrett Smith, told Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom his client would be rejecting the plea offer made by the Cochise County Attorney's Office. Smith also told the judge he would be withdrawing from the case because among other things, his client was not listening to his advice and he no longer wanted him as his lawyer.
Smith said Mendez was listening to his mother and apparently she did not want him to accept the plea agreement.
"There has been a breakdown in communication," said Smith, who was on the courtroom phone line. "The client is listening to his mother."
Prosecutors would only say that Mendez's mother was giving him "bad advice."
Lindstrom asked why the attorneys were not communicating with Mendez directly. Smith explained that the mother has become involved in the case. Her voice was known at the second of two settlement conferences that ended in uncertainty Monday.
Because no agreement was reached during Monday's settlement conference, Friday's proceeding was scheduled as either a change of plea or a Donald hearing. It tuned into the latter when Mendez's lawyer said he was not accepting the offer from prosecutors.
In a Donald hearing, a defendant is given a rundown of the charges and the sentence he or she could face if trial is chosen as an option.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco spent several minutes Friday enumerating the charges now lodged against Mendez and the lengthy prison sentence he would be up against if convicted by a jury at trial. Besides first-degree murder, he is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangerment.
"Basically you could end up spending the rest of your life in prison," Lindstrom told Mendez.
The offer presented by Zucco and Deputy Cochise County Attorney Rachel Raynes would have left Mendez convicted of manslaughter, endangerment and aggravated assault for a 20-year prison sentence.
Despite Lindstrom's efforts to determine if the teenager was comprehending the severity of his decision, Mendez indicated he wants to go to trial.
On the day of the crash, Oct. 30, 2021, investigators said Mendez — who was 16 at the time — was racing though State Route 82 at more than 90 miles per hour, transporting two undocumented migrants in his vehicle. Initially there were four undocumented persons, but two bailed from Mendez’s car.
Detectives said Mendez was a load car driver, an individual recruited by the Mexican cartels via social media to go to Cochise County and pick up migrants in exchange for about $2,000 for every undocumented person that can be transported.
When Mendez rammed into Sitoski’s car, he was not being pursued by law enforcement, investigators said. Police had stopped following Mendez several miles before he accelerated his Dodge Charger and blew through the SR 82 red light at Mustang Corners. Sitoski had the green light on State Route 90 and was traveling across the intersection when Mendez struck her car, investigators said.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it was Sitoski’s birthday and she was on her way to meet her son for a late lunch.
The situation originated in Tombstone earlier that afternoon when a Tombstone Marshal’s Office deputy observed a motorist traveling west on SR 82 at 43 to 45 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone, Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams had said in a statement. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and the driver slowed to about 35 miles per hour before stopping, Adams said. At that point, two women believed to be undocumented migrants bolted from the vehicle, Adams said.
The women were pursued on foot by a Border Patrol agent, Adams said. The Border Patrol has a checkpoint station on State Route 80 nearby. Adams said the Tombstone deputy attempted to talk with the driver — later identified as Mendez — but Mendez took off at a high rate of speed, heading west on 82. Adams said the deputy caught up to the vehicle but said the motorist was driving at a “speed that was excessive.” The deputy then lost sight of the motorist, Adams said. He turned off his lights and siren and headed back to Tombstone.
Minutes later, Mendez slammed into Sitoski, investigators said.
While Mendez’s case was not the first one involving a death and a load car driver — there was a fatal load car case in January 2021 in Bisbee after two migrants were thrown from a pickup at the Bisbee traffic circle — the matter was especially egregious because Mendez was not being chased and he killed another motorist.
Since Mendez's crash, the county has become inundated with load car drivers swooping into the area from other Arizona cities and from out of state. It has gotten so bad that the Cochise County Sheriff's Office started the Safe Streets Task Force, a multi-agency group that zeroes in on stopping and arresting load car drivers.
Because he is accused of killing another motorist, law enforcement officials often point to Mendez's case as the prime example of why load car drivers are so dangerous to the community.
There will be a review hearing in Mendez's case on April 7. A trial date should be scheduled then, the judge said.