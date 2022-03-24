SIERRA VISTA — Jacquelyn Jaimes is only 17 years old but she is facing a lifetime of trouble.
On Thursday at a hearing to modify her conditions of release from the Cochise County Jail, a judge decided that Jaimes — who is small for her age and looks more like an adolescent than a junior in high school — would remain incarcerated on $200,000 bond.
The teenager is facing 24 felony charges that include aggravated assault, endangerment and unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle.
She admitted to police that she and her friends had come to Cochise County on Feb. 27 from Arizona City — 136 miles away — to pick up undocumented migrants for a payment of $1,000 per person.
Jaimes' purpose for coming to Cochise County has become an all-too daily occurrence that has law local enforcement officials and federal agents in an uproar.
Drivers such as Jaimes are recruited by the Mexican cartels via social media to pick up migrants at certain locations in exchange for cash, usually $1,000 per migrant. The migrants are referred to as loads and the drivers are known as load car drivers.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with several agencies, including the Border Patrol, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and various police departments, have formed a task force with the sole aim of stopping the load car drivers and getting them prosecuted.
Earlier this week the commander of that task force told the Herald/Review he wants to expand the mission of the group to include a campaign that would persuade social media giants Instagram and Snapchat to stop allowing posts on their sites where the cartels are recruiting young people to become load car drivers.
While police here can't charge the load car drivers with smuggling migrants — that's a federal offense — Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre's office has been hammering individuals like Jaimes with state charges such as aggravated fleeing, endangerment and kidnapping.
Jaimes and her passengers never picked up their load, because according to investigators, she took off from a convenience store parking lot on State Route 92 the afternoon of Feb. 27.
A sheriff's deputy said Jaimes and her passengers were staring at him as he exited the convenience store and he became suspicious and ran the car's tag. When information showed the car belonged to an adult male — Jaimes' father — the deputy attempted a traffic stop on Jaimes as she drove away.
The teen took off at a high rate of speed, however, taking the deputy on a harried ride down various roads in Hereford near Brown Canyon, the probable cause report shows.
At one point Jaimes — who does not have a driver's license — flew around a curve at such speed that it took the four-door Mazda airborne, police said at Thursday's hearing.
Sierra Vista officers waited for her at an intersection where stop sticks had been thrown on the road, but Jaimes evaded them and that's when investigators said she rammed into the driver of a Toyota pickup.
The crash sent the Mazda into a tailspin that caused the car to roll over several times until it came to rest in a field, the probable cause report shows.
At the hearing Thursday afternoon in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom, Jaimes' attorney, Douglas Taylor Sr., argued the girl should be released to her parents because she had never been in trouble.
Taylor said Jaimes' family is indigent and he requested that her original bond of $500,000 be lowered to $5,000.
Jaimes' parents failed to show up at the proceeding, their absence noted not only by Taylor, but also by prosecutor Rachel Raynes and the judge.
Raynes argued that Jaimes should remain in jail because her actions affected a number of people. The supervening indictment lists at least seven victims.
Sierra Vista Police Officer Bernard Light, who was at the scene where Jaimes' car ended up after the crash, testified at the proceeding and asked Dickerson to keep the teenager in jail.
"The defendant should not be released," Light said, as he turned and looked briefly at Jaimes. "The citizens of Sierra Vista and Hereford are very fortunate that this pursuit did not come into town.
"She disregarded any attempts by law enforcement to stop her vehicle until she crashed her car. One of her passengers received substantial injuries."
Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Paul Youman said Jaimes' actions were not the sudden act of an irresponsible teenager, but that it was a "planned choice ahead of time."
"Young people make mistakes, but they don't go on a 5-mile long car chase," he said.
Dickerson agreed that the initial $500,000 bond was "too high," but he also said that the evidence weighed heavily against releasing Jaimes from jail. The judge also noted that it would be unlikely to release her to parents who had not even attended the hearing.