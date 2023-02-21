Jacquelyn Jaimes

A teenager who took a handful of Cochise County law enforcement officers on a wild ride after her plans to pick up several migrants was thwarted is heading to prison.

Dressed in a black-and-white-striped county jail uniform, 18-year-old Jacquelyn Jaimes sat by herself at the defense table Tuesday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom waiting to hear her prison sentence on three felony offenses stemming from a 5-mile chase in February 2022.

