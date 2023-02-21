A teenager who took a handful of Cochise County law enforcement officers on a wild ride after her plans to pick up several migrants was thwarted is heading to prison.
Dressed in a black-and-white-striped county jail uniform, 18-year-old Jacquelyn Jaimes sat by herself at the defense table Tuesday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson's courtroom waiting to hear her prison sentence on three felony offenses stemming from a 5-mile chase in February 2022.
"This was a really serious crime and you and your passengers could have been killed," Dickerson told the teen.
Charged with aggravated assault causing serious injury, endangerment and unlawful fleeing from a law enforcement officer, Jaimes will spend about a year in state custody. She was sentenced to two years for the endangerment offense and one and a half years for the unlawful fleeing, but the sentences are concurrent, Dickerson said. Additionally, Jaimes will get credit for the time she already spent at the county jail, which is about a year. She received probation for the aggravated assault charge.
Jaimes had admitted to police that she had driven over 100 miles from her home in Arizona City to pick up a "load" of migrants near the border on Feb. 27, 2022. People like Jaimes are known as load car drivers. They are recruited by the Mexican cartels via social media to drive into Cochise County and other areas to pick up migrants and deliver them as fast as possible. The cartels refer to the migrants as "loads."
While the issue of load car drivers has become commonplace in Cochise County — these days load car drivers are offered twice what Jaimes would have been paid— Jaimes' case was significant because she was the first teen female to get caught attempting such a feat, investigators have said.
Her crime was compounded by her brazen attempt to evade police to the point where her car flipped over several times and finally crashed into a fence. She and her passengers were so badly injured they had to be airlifted to a Tucson hospital, investigators have said.
She is among the first defendants to be sentenced to prison under Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre's get-tough policy against motorists who try to flee from law enforcement while trying to get migrants out of the area. While police here can’t charge load car drivers with smuggling migrants — that’s a federal offense — McIntyre's office has been hammering individuals like Jaimes with state charges such as aggravated fleeing, endangerment and kidnapping.
The incident occurred when Jaimes was 17. She had driven here with two younger passengers to pick up a "load" of undocumented migrants near the border. The going rate was $1,000 for every migrant Jaimes could spirit out of Cochise County.
The plan crumbled after a Cochise County Sheriff's deputy spotted Jaimes parked at a convenience store on State Route 92 in Hereford. Jaimes and her friends stared at the law enforcement officer when he emerged from the shop and he ran the license plate on her four-door Mazda as she drove off. When the deputy learned that the car belonged to a man — Jaimes' father — he followed them and Jaimes began driving at a high rate of speed, taking the deputy on a harried ride down various roads in Hereford near Brown Canyon.
At one point Jaimes — who does not have a driver’s license — flew around a curve at such speed that it took the four-door Mazda airborne, police said at Thursday’s hearing.
Sierra Vista officers waited for her at an intersection where stop sticks had been thrown on the road, but Jaimes eluded them. Ivestigators said she rammed into the driver of a Toyota pickup.
The crash sent the Mazda into a tailspin that caused the car to roll over several times until it came to rest in a field. A supervening indictment showed that Jaimes' actions involved seven victims. Initially there were more than 20 counts against her, most of them for endangerment. Those were whittled down to three charges after Jaimes pleaded guilty in November.
At a hearing last year in Dickerson's courtroom, Sierra Vista Police Officer Bernard Light testified about Jaimes' escapade.
”She disregarded any attempts by law enforcement to stop her vehicle until she crashed her car," Light said. "One of her passengers received substantial injuries.”
Sierra Vista Police Cpl. Paul Youman had said that Jaimes’ actions were not the sudden act of an irresponsible teenager, but it was a “planned choice."
“Young people make mistakes, but they don’t go on a 5-mile long car chase,” he said.
Assistant Cochise County Attorney Rachel Raynes said Jaimes is fortunate she and her passengers survived the ordeal.
"We're just grateful there were no deaths."
Dickerson told the teenager that once she's released from prison, she would have to earn money the "boring way," such as in a regular job.