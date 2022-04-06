BISBEE — A Douglas teen who at the time of his arrest was Cochise County's youngest load car driver pleaded guilty to his offenses last week in juvenile court, a prosecutor said.
Fermin Valencia, 14, admitted to felony fleeing and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, said Cochise County Deputy Attorney Doyle Johnstun.
Valencia's admission — the same as a plea in regular court — was made in the juvenile division of Cochise County Superior Court, said Johnstun.
The teen has been identified in the media and in court documents after he was initially charged as an adult for the offenses. His case was later transferred to juvenile court after a motion was filed by the defense and a judge granted it.
At the time of his arrest on March 4 by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, Valencia was the youngest load car driver arrested in the county, according to Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre and the Sheriff's Office.
Recently though, another 14-year-old was caught behind the wheel attempting to ferry migrants across Cochise County, the Sheriff's Office said.
Valencia was arrested March 4 just before noon after Cochise County Sheriff’s investigators said the teen backed up into a Border Patrol vehicle near Double Adobe Road and Central Highway between Douglas and McNeal.
Valencia had two undocumented migrants in his vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said, and he was the driver of the car.
Load car drivers are individuals who are recruited by Mexican cartels to transport migrants who successfully cross the border illegally. The migrants, referred to as "loads" usually are taken to Tucson or Phoenix.
The drivers are enticed via social media and range in age from teenagers to individuals in their 20s and 30s. They are usually promised $1,000 for every migrant they can pack into a vehicle, law enforcement officials have said.
The dangers presented by these drivers, other than the fact that they're transporting human beings, is that the majority of load car drivers are told to avoid police at all cost. As a result, many are racing through Cochise County with no regard for other motorists, officials have said.
A 65-year-old woman was killed last October after a 16-year-old load car driver crashed into her car on State Route 90. Two migrants were killed in January 2021 when the driver of the truck they had been riding in failed to negotiate sharp turns at the Bisbee traffic circle and ended up flipping his truck. The two migrants were ejected from the pickup and died at the scene.
A task force was formed recently to deal solely with load car drivers. Headed by the Sheriff's Office, it also includes the Border Patrol, the Arizona Department of Public Safety and various police departments.
Sheriff's Cmdr. Robert Watkins, the head of the unit, recently told the Herald/Review that one of the chief goals of the task force is to persuade social media giants Instagram and Snapchat to stop allowing posts on their sites that recruit load car drivers.
Almost all the young load car drivers who have been arrested in the county have admitted they were recruited via social media.
His sentencing hearing has been set for April 18 and there is a stipulation that he'll be sent to the Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections, Johnstun said.
"How long he stays there (until he turns 18) will be up to ADJC," Johnstun said in an email.