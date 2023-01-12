An undocumented migrant who federal investigators said attacked a Border Patrol agent in Hereford in January 2022 was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday morning.
Brooke Brennan, a spokeswoman with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said Rey David Marquez, who pleaded guilty to the offense in October, will serve five to nine years in federal prison for his assault on the Border Patrol agent the night of Jan. 26, 2022. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised probation, she said.
Marquez pleaded to a charge of attempted murder of a federal officer, Brennan said.
FBI investigators said Marquez tackled the Border Patrol agent as the latter attempted to handcuff another migrant. Marquez punched the agent several times and tried to pull the agent’s firearm from his holster.
When the weapon fell out of the holster, Marquez tried to point it at the agent. He then got on top of the agent and tried to slash and stab him with a knife. The agent gained control of the knife, and Marquez ran off only to be caught by other Borer Patrol agents nearby, Brennan said.
Marquez's actions reflect what the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Border Patrol officials have been saying in the last year about the behavior of undocumented people who are crossing the border into Cochise County.
This week at a roundtable event hosted by the Sheriff's Office and the National Sheriffs' Association, Cochise Sheriff Mark Dannels said undocumented individuals who are encountered here are "fight and flight," rather than surrendering to authorities as most migrants do in Yuma and parts of Texas.
Marquez was sentenced before U.S.District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps.
