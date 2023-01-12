An undocumented migrant who federal investigators said attacked a Border Patrol agent in Hereford in January 2022 was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday morning.

Brooke Brennan, a spokeswoman with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said Rey David Marquez, who pleaded guilty to the offense in October, will serve five to nine years in federal prison for his assault on the Border Patrol agent the night of Jan. 26, 2022. The prison term will be followed by three years of supervised probation, she said.

