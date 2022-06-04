FORT HUACHUCA — Smugglers intent on bringing undocumented migrants into the United States for cash are not easily deterred when it comes to sneaking their human cargo across the border — even when it means traipsing onto a military installation.
It has already happened several times over the years on Fort Huachuca, despite the bevy of warning signs that dot certain sections of the installation. The placards are mostly in English, but many coyotes who ferry undocumented persons across the border read and write English, authorities say.
Military police say the Mexican cartels have spotters who watch the installation from their mountain perches to determine when it’s best to cross over.
Recently, Fort Huachuca’s commanding Maj. Gen. Tony Hale told the Herald/Review that Fort Huachuca is not immune to the trials and tribulations that plague the southwest border of the U.S.
HERALD/REVIEW: You mentioned that the situation concerning migrants coming onto the installation had worsened since December. Please describe what has been happening.
MG Tony Hale: So far this year, Fort Huachuca is close to the number of undocumented immigrant incidents in calendar year 2021. Last year there were 23 incidents, this year we have had 18 to date. However, we are far from the 1,495 incidents in 2006.
One of the most recent incidents was a car with a driver and several undocumented immigrants turning onto Hatfield Street not realizing it was an access control point to the federal installation. They made an illegal U-turn prior to the gate which resulted in a two-car accident. No one was killed, thankfully. But one of the passengers had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
HR: How has this situation impacted the post?
TH: In December of last year, a car with 6 people, 5 of which were undocumented immigrants, arrived at the access control point at Van Deman Gate. They failed to provide identification and unlawfully entered the installation, resulting in security personnel at the gate raising the active barriers. The car struck the barriers causing approximately $75,000 worth of damage. However, the protection system worked exactly the way it was supposed to, and they were arrested.
HR: Describe what steps are taken if military police intercept a group of migrants?
TH: If Fort Huachuca’s military police intercept a group of undocumented immigrants on the installation, they process them for trespassing like we would anyone who was trespassing, and then we turn them over to Customs & Border Protection personnel.
HR: Have there been any incidents of migrants becoming violent with any military police?
TH: No, there have been no incidents with hostile interactions. They have all been compliant.
HR: Have there been any casualties with migrants on post?
TH: No, there have not been any casualties with migrants on post since 2020. In February 2020, a group of undocumented immigrants crossed the border and were traveling through the mountains. One of the women in that group was left behind by the others due to injuries. Once the rest of the group arrived in Tucson, they called 911. We facilitated searches on the installation with Homeland Security Investigations and private organizations, but unfortunately her remains were not found until almost a year later.”
HR: Is the installation taking any steps to mitigate this situation?
TH: We have taken several steps to mitigate this situation as safety and security of our Soldiers and Family members is our primary concern. We have put signs up along Hatfield Street before you arrive at the access control point to let people know they are about to enter a federal installation. They are in English and Spanish. We have town hall meetings to alert the public and we have military law enforcement personnel that patrol our perimeter. We work closely with all our local and regional law enforcement agencies and meet with them regularly to stay abreast of the situation.