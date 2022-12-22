AGUA PRIETA, SONORA — Within just a few minutes Thursday morning at the migrant resource center, 13 undocumented persons filed through the black metal front gate, haggard and bewildered as they asked for hot coffee, water and food after being sent back into Mexico by U.S. officials.
Hours earlier, 23 migrants had been to the Centro de Recursos al Migrante — the Migrant Resource Center here — also asking for assistance after they, too, had been kicked back into Mexico by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at the Douglas Port of Entry.
Three of the 23 were Venezuelans who had hoped to seek asylum in the United States. All 23, including a handful of women, had made the treacherous trek through the Darién Gap to arrive at the U.S. border, a volunteer at the Migrant Resource Center said Thursday.
The Darién Gap is a geographic region between the North and South American continents within Central America, consisting of a large watershed, forest and mountains in Panama's Darién Province and the northern portion of Colombia's Chocó Department. It is known as one of the world's most dangerous migration routes.
But despite the perils, thousands of Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians and people from other troubled nations are risking their lives crossing the 60-mile stretch of jungle that traverses steep mountains, swamps and a rain forest that is inherent to the Gap.
More and more people have been making the journey ever since the Biden administration announced it would lift Title 42 on Dec. 21. Title 42 is a public health order, implemented in the early days of COVID-19, that allows for the expulsion of migrants without opportunities to apply for asylum.
The policy was not rescinded last week after several Republican-led states — including Arizona — filed a complaint to keep it in place. Last week the U.S. Supreme Court considered an emergency application and placed the policy on hold. The higher court required a response from the Biden administration. The latter asked that Title 42 stay in place until at least Dec. 27, published reports show.
As a result, many people in the U.S. and Mexico are uncertain about the next steps to take once Title 42 goes away.
An article in the New York Times late last week reported that an anonymous official from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security relayed that the agency is bracing for "potentially 12,000 illegal border crossings a day once the policy ends, with the resources to manage about 4,000."
Keeping Title 42 on hold has created uncertainty in Cochise County and in the border towns just south of it in Sonora, law enforcement officials and those who run the migrant facilities in Agua Prieta said last week.
Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, an embattled veteran of the daily illegal crossings of undocumented people through this area, said Thursday that once Title 42 is lifted, what measures will be put in place by the federal government and what assistance will Cochise County and other border counties in Arizona and across the Southwest receive to handle the expected onslaught of migrants?
"Zero," the sheriff said, regarding help or any information about Title 42 from the administration in Washington, D.C. "So in answer to your question (about what's going to happen) we don't know."
Beto Ramos, coordinator of the Migrant Resource Center, echoed Dannels' words, saying that people in Mexico are in a holding pattern of sorts because once Title 42 is cleared away there still will be other policies in place that could block certain undocumented individuals from seeking asylum, such as Title 8.
Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Tucson sent the Herald/Review a statement by Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, concerning what would occur once Title 42 is put to bed.
Mayorkas addresses Title 8, which in essence allows only certain persons with a legitimate reason to seek asylum to enter the U.S. Once here, they could be released until an asylum hearing is scheduled. That process could take a few years, federal officials have said.
In part of a statement issued Dec. 13 Mayorkas said: “Once the Title 42 order is no longer in place, DHS will process individuals encountered at the border without proper travel documents using its longstanding Title 8 authorities, which provide for meaningful consequences, including barring individuals who are removed from re-entry for five years. These consequences include placing individuals in expedited removal, which allows DHS to quickly repatriate individuals who do not have a legal basis to stay in the United States.
“Nonetheless, we know that smugglers will spread misinformation to take advantage of vulnerable migrants. Let me be clear: Title 42 or not, those unable to establish a legal basis to remain in the United States will be removed."
Ramos said he and other migrant advocates have tried to educate undocumented people on the realities that await them if they cross the border.
"Once we learned about Title 42, we have told people you will still have Title 8," Ramos said last week at the Migrant Resource Center. "We have explained to them what Title 42 is and what Title 8 means because many migrants do not understand what qualifies as eligibility of for asylum."
Because of that lack of knowledge, Ramos said, most migrants are still resorting to paying smugglers to get them across the border.
"It's not the right thing to do, but they do it anyway," Ramos said.
He said the going rate now to leave Mexico via the smuggling network is about $10,000.
Obviously, none of the migrants have that kind of money, Ramos said, so it falls on their families in the U.S. to make good on the debt.
"They (the migrants) are the golden ticket for the criminal organizations," Ramos said.
At the Migrant Resource Center Thursday, two men from Puebla, in Mexico's Puebla state, were booted back into Mexico after they said they were caught by Border Patrol agents on Stater Route 80 near Tombstone. The pair said they were not going to seek asylum. They just wanted to find work to help support their families.
Both men denied that they had paid anyone to get them accross the border.
"We helped each other over the wall," they said.
But Ramos said that wasn't true.
"No one crosses over unless they pay a smuggler," Ramos said.
Hence, the issues Dannels says he and other law enforcement agencies in Cochise County are left with.
The sheriff called 2022 the worst year he has seen in his almost 39 years in law enforcement because of the number of illegal crossings and the number of load car incidents his office and other law enforcement agencies have had to grapple with.
"This is the worst year," Dannels said last week in his Bisbee office. "As I approach my 39th year in law enforcement, this is the ugliest.
"Primarily, I don't have a president who's working with us," he added, referring to Biden and the president's recent visit to Phoenix. "He came to our state and he says there are more important things than to come to our country's border. Look at the new budget. He wants to prioritize how we take funding and give it to NGOs (non-government organizations) so we can accommodate the surge (in migrants.) Let's not stop and look at the root cause of this. As an elected official, I take offense to that."
Dannels said Cochise County and others along the Southwest border need the administration to "identify with us, to share a message with us."
"Right now we don't have that," Dannels said.
The U.S. Supreme Court, the sheriff said, seems to be the only federal entity that has recognized there is a crisis on the Southwest border because of its stay of Title 42.
On Dec. 20, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema delivered remarks on the floor of the U.S. Senate on her proposal to secure Arizona’s border, which she also said is in "crisis," according to one of her spokesmen, Pablo Sierra-Carmona.
In a press release, Sierra-Carmona said that Sinema partnered with Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina on a bipartisan proposal "to fuel investments in Border Patrol Agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations Officers; reassert control of the border through increased enforcement, technology, resources, and more; modernize the asylum system; and reform the employment visa system ... "
Meanwhile, Cochise County has seen plenty of activity this year.
From March 1 to Dec.16, authorities stopped 230 load car drivers, people who are paid by the cartels to pick up migrants who successfully cross the border. The drivers are now getting paid about $2,500 for each undocumented person they can transport in their vehicle to Tucson or Phoenix. The term "load car" comes from the derogatory description of migrants as "loads" by human smugglers.
Last week for example, a former Tucson cop, fired in 2019 for forcing a possible arrestee to have sex with him, was stopped near Tucson with five migrants in his car, sheriff's officials said. The suspect, Richard Daniel, 37, of Sahuarita, was armed and was taken to the Cochise County Jail and charged with human smuggling, said sheriff spokeswoman Carol Capas.
Besides the March-December numbers, law enforcement in Cochise County has arrested 256 human smugglers and there has been 956 incidents involving human smuggling.
Based on statistics released by Capas, border-related crimes and those arrested for them have burdened the jail with an additional $4.2 million this year alone.
Dannels said Cochise County leads the Tucson sector of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in "gotaways." This includes load car drivers who elude police and migrants who cross the border and whose images are caught by cameras that are placed along the border.
"They are seen and counted, but never captured," Dannels said.
On top of that, Cochise County is known for its "fight and flight" syndrome, he said.
"They (the migrants here) will fight you and then they'll take off," Dannels said. "They do not surrender here."
Each region where undocumented persons are flocking to has its own dynamics, Dannels said. Yuma County and Del Rio, Texas, are the areas where migrants give up and ask for help, Cochise, on the other hand, is the opposite.
The sheriff said the cartels decide where undocumented people should "give up" or flee.
"So as long as we're absent the federal government, we will do everything we can with the limited amount of resources and the limited amount of staffing we have," he said. "And last but not least, we'll continue on with our innovative programs."
One of those ideas includes a border operations center that will be located between Sierra Vista and Hereford and will zero in on all things border-related, with all special operations personnel working under one roof, Dannels said.
"We have to recognize that the Southwest border is part of America, and we're being ignored down here," Dannels said.