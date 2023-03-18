The case of a 2-year-old Douglas boy who was murdered by his mother’s boyfriend over three years ago reached its final chapter last week when the mother of the toddler was sentenced to prison for her role in the incident.
Erika Parra, 24, will spend just longer than eight years in prison for what a judge called her betrayal of her son, Emilio Smith, and her failure to protect the child from her enraged boyfriend, Mario Toscano, in January 2020.
Toscano, sentenced to more than 30 years in prison in November 2021, beat Emilio regularly, investigators said, and kicked the boy to death in an apartment he shared with Parra and an infant daughter, the latter also neglected, detectives said.
Toscano pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and one count of child abuse in late 2021.
Parra’s indictment shows that she had left her children “unattended” with Toscano in their Douglas residence when Emilio was kicked to death on Jan. 7, 2020.
Parra, who bolted to Mexico after child abuse charges were lodged against her in March 2020, pleaded guilty in January to one count of attempted child abuse by domestic violence and one count of child abuse by domestic violence.
Aside from her prison sentence, Parra will also be placed on lifetime probation, said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson.
At the sentencing Tuesday afternoon, a handful of people from Emilio’s paternal family and Parra’s relatives addressed the judge.
Members of the toddler’s paternal family — all donning blue T-shirts with Emilio’s smiling face on the front and the words #justiceforemilio on the back — asked the judge to show no mercy, just as they said Parra had done to her son. Parra’s relatives, on the the other hand, told her they loved her and supported her.
Her grandmother, who is raising the girl who had been neglected by Parra and Toscano and who was in the apartment when Emilio was killed, told the defendant she hopes she takes time in prison to reflect on what she did. The older woman also said that she is trying her best to raise Parra’s daughter.
Dickerson, meanwhile, leveled some strong comments at Parra just as he had done to Toscano.
“The tragedy started when the 2-year-old was betrayed by the two adults who were charged with his care,” Dickerson said. “It was the terrible, terrible choices that you made that left a child dead.”
The judge reminded Parra of when she went on the run to Agua Prieta and was gone for more than a year.
“You delayed facing this as long as you could and that made it worse,” Dickerson said.
The defendant returned only after someone in her own family divulged her whereabouts, said Rosalva Smith, Emilio’s paternal grandmother.
Smith’s family had offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to Parra in Agua Prieta. Within a week or so of the cash offer, an anonymous tipster led Agua Prieta police to the defendant’s hiding place. Officers handed Parra over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office at the port of entry in Douglas.
When she walked across the border, Parra had a 1-year-old boy in tow. That child and the daughter, now being raised by Parra’s grandmother, were at her sentencing hearing Tuesday.
When Dickerson asked Parra if she wanted to say anything, she apologized for what happened.
The judge then said he hoped the sentencing would give both families “some closure.”
“The families should not forget the child who died,” Dickerson said. “Remember the good times with that child.”
