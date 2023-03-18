Erika Parra

Erika Parra

The case of a 2-year-old Douglas boy who was murdered by his mother’s boyfriend over three years ago reached its final chapter last week when the mother of the toddler was sentenced to prison for her role in the incident.

Erika Parra, 24, will spend just longer than eight years in prison for what a judge called her betrayal of her son, Emilio Smith, and her failure to protect the child from her enraged boyfriend, Mario Toscano, in January 2020.

