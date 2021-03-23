BOWIE — Dr. Nic Clement from the Arizona School Boards Association is guiding the search to replace Superintendent of Bowie Unified School District Wendy Conger. Conger announced in November that after six years spent in various positions at Bowie Unified, she would be resigning at the end of the spring semester.
According to Conger, Zoom interviews were conducted on Tuesday. Five potential candidates were interviewed after being OK’d at the last school board meeting.
The five potential candidates are Kevin St. John, Dr. Gregory Sackos, Chad Knippen, Daniel Erickson and Kimberley Dugdale.
An additional motion came from school board president Michael Myers. Myers made a motion to “add the discussion/action of closing” Bowie’s aging 85-year-old community pool as and agenda item for the April 13 meeting at 6 p.m.
Previous discussions on the pool have cited not only its dire shape, but additionally multiple parties have commented on the need to obtain funding from the state to have a new water filter pump installed, as well as make sure the pool is up to code with ADA-compliant restrooms, ramps and pool equipment.
Bowie Unified hasn’t received any response regarding funding for the pool. Multiple letters were sent in the past.