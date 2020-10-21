DOUGLAS — Ten Mexican nationals were arrested by U.S. Border Patrol agents Oct. 15 after their vehicle drove into the U.S. near an area where the border wall is being built.
According to a press release issued by CBP, after making the stop and upon inspection, agents observed seven people inside the sedan, six of them attempting to conceal themselves. Moments later, agents discovered three more inside the trunk.
Everyone inside the vehicle was immediately provided masks and arrested for illegally entering the United States.
At the Douglas Border Patrol Station, records checks revealed that all 10, including the driver, were citizens of Mexico between the ages of 14 and 40.
During their investigation, agents discovered that the vehicle had crossed the border through a small area of border wall still under construction, utilizing wooden boards to drive over the already excavated footings and into the United States.
All 10 people in the vehicle were expelled to Mexico under Title 42 authority.
Across the southwest border, more than 360 miles of border wall system has been completed.
Several days prior to the arrest of the 10 illegal migrants, a loaded pistol was discovered during a human smuggling event near Douglas.
Agents found the .45 caliber handgun with a bullet in the chamber and a full magazine in a vehicle being used by a U.S. citizen to smuggle three illegal migrants.
No other information on that smuggling incident is available from BP officials.