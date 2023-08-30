The Sahuarita Food Bank & Community Resource Center has been preparing for the inaugural trip of its new 46-foot trailer designed to bring resources and services to rural communities.
Project AZUL — Arizona Uniting Lives — was set to head to the Amado Youth Center on Aug. 26 to showcase the new resource and provide additional space for the busy youth center.
But on Saturday morning the trailer was in no shape to put on the road. Several wires tied to the trailer's brake system had been deliberately cut.
SFB-CRC Executive Director Carlos Valles said it’s hard to understand why someone would vandalize the trailer but they won’t let this stop them.
“This was done sometime Friday evening through early Saturday morning, and it was the night before the children’s event,” he said. “It's hurtful that this happened but we aren't going to let this get us down."
They don't know what it'll cost to repair the trailer or if they will find the person who did it, but the staff is focused on the good Project AZUL will bring.
“If this brings us down it distracts from the overall mission,” Valles said. “The trailer is scheduled to be regularly on the road in the month. We have a lot of events. This is not about us. It's about those communities asking for these resources.”
Cut wires
Operations Team Lead Juan Arredondo said they had been preparing the trailer for the event all week and did a routine safety check Friday.
“We were so excited to kick off this new program and what we are doing here," he said. "We took to the road for a test drive and everything was fine.”
During a routine safety inspection Saturday morning, Arredondo found a wire hanging from the back of the trailer.
“I started searching more and found one of the brake lines was cut and I took a close look and it was really clean-cut,” he said. “I just contacted Carlos that morning right away and explained the situation. We checked every axle on the trailer and the other side was cut as well. It was a sign we shouldn't go out, we should stay and fix this.”
They contacted the Sahuarita Police Department who agreed it appeared to be deliberate.
Valles said the staff and volunteers are like family.
“It's very personal. The fact this is a children’s program, that's personal. The fact that one of our team members — and he has kids — was going to be driving… it crossed so many lines,” he said. “It's hurtful that someone would go to this extreme to endanger the lives of our team members and also fellow travelers on the highway.”
The SFB-CRC has had one of its on-site vehicles tampered with before. In December 2022, a catalytic converter was stolen from their box truck. Theft of catalytic converters has been a national issue for years.
About services
Project AZUL will bring a variety of resources on the road focused on workforce development, family services, health and nutrition, and veteran services.
Program Coordinator Sofia Castro said regardless of this setback, they know the value of this in rural areas.
“It’s bringing resources from all over the community, so it's not just what we offer here, it's an extension of programs from all over,” she said. “Pima County One Stop — a navigator was going to be with us, we're going to have AHCCCS and SNAP applications, a lot of things the communities don't have.”
“We can say join us on the road and we can provide a space for you to do this.”
She is saddened by what happened, but is focused on the partnerships fueling Project AZUL.
“More than anything we want people to know what we are doing and what the trailer really means,” she said. “We want to go to these communities and go to rural places to do the same things we do here.”
For Ron Bryant, who provides veteran services at the SFB, the vandalism is shocking.
“My heart just dropped to the floor,” he said. “I'm from a big city and to hear this happened in our little Sahuarita…,” he said. “We are not going to stop or bow down to people who do this type of stuff.”
What's next
Valles said Tuesday they are reviewing security cameras, though they haven't found anything of note. Anything they do find will be shared with SPD.
Valles said he’s gone through a lot of emotions over the incident, but they will stay focused on the mission of Project AZUL.
“I don't want this to be a black eye on what we are trying to do but I want to bring awareness that it can happen to others and we are praying it doesn't happen to others," he said. "When it does happen it's scary."
“I know that this is just one person's actions and it is not reflective of our whole community.”