The Thunder Mountain Duplicate Bridge Club is pleased to announce it has reopened.
This sanctioned American Contract Bridge League club has been in Sierra Vista for more than 35 years but had to close its doors due to the pandemic. Getting back together has been a challenge, but the members have come back with as much enthusiasm as before and celebrated their first Club Appreciation Day with a pizza party prior to play.
One of the benefits of playing at the club is sending teams to compete at tournaments around the country. One of the teams went to Sedona, San Diego, Tucson and other locations to compete and won in their bracket.
If you are looking for a stimulating competitive mental challenge, consider the club. All bridge players are welcome. Games start at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Sierra Vista Community Church.
Shortly the club will be holding lessons. For information or help finding a partner contact Margaret Glenn, 520-249-0652 or Bob Walton, 520-249-6635.
Submitted by Thunder Mountain Duplicate Bridge Club.