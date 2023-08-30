Oliver 1.jpg

Fitness trainer Andrew Oliver has started up his "Training Shed" at the Bisbee Fitness Court atop Higgins Hill Park.

The Bisbee Fitness Court at Higgins Hill Park has become the stomping grounds to Andrew Oliver and his “Training Shed” crew. Oliver is a personal trainer from the United Kingdom, and for the past 3 years, he and his wife Laura have been Bisbee residents. 

They moved to Bisbee from New York during 2020 amidst the covid pandemic to be closer to Laura’s sister and her husband. Although Oliver had a successful job at elite fitness club Equinox, they decided to create a life in Bisbee — “a romantic, quirky, incredible community,” as he describes. Fortunately, Oliver was able to move his training experience online as many others did during the pandemic and built his own indoor/outdoor gym at his home. From the start of Oliver’s journey into fitness, his motivation has been to share the freedom and privilege that physical well being brings to others.

Oliver 2.jpg

Andrew Oliver instructs at the "Training Shed" at Higgins Hill Park in Bisbee.

