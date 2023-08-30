The Bisbee Fitness Court at Higgins Hill Park has become the stomping grounds to Andrew Oliver and his “Training Shed” crew. Oliver is a personal trainer from the United Kingdom, and for the past 3 years, he and his wife Laura have been Bisbee residents.
They moved to Bisbee from New York during 2020 amidst the covid pandemic to be closer to Laura’s sister and her husband. Although Oliver had a successful job at elite fitness club Equinox, they decided to create a life in Bisbee — “a romantic, quirky, incredible community,” as he describes. Fortunately, Oliver was able to move his training experience online as many others did during the pandemic and built his own indoor/outdoor gym at his home. From the start of Oliver’s journey into fitness, his motivation has been to share the freedom and privilege that physical well being brings to others.
In 2022, Oliver began inviting his friends to train with him every week. He called these sessions Gents Lift, which evolved into The Training Shed, where anyone is invited. When his space became overcrowded after this new invitation, Oliver found the Fitness Court at Higgins Hill park in Bisbee. The Fitness Court is part of the National Fitness Campaign, which is “dedicated to providing access to healthy infrastructure to fight the rise of physical inactivity and make world-class fitness free.”
The Bisbee Fitness Court was brought to Bisbee by Bisbee Vogue Inc. and built in 2020. This was a collision of both talent and convenience as the year that Oliver made Bisbee a home, the fitness court did as well.
“The availability of adaptable stations, space, and a shaded cover from the sun are all advantages of using the Fitness Court,” says Oliver. Still, he hauls up to 200 pounds of his own free weights, kettlebells and other necessary equipment to each session, unwavering in his devotion to the fitness community he is building.
Training sessions at the Fitness Court are Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:30 p.m. You can find the size of the classes ranging anywhere from 3 to 15 people at either given day. The people attending are what Oliver has taken the most pride in.
“The ripple effect of movement, it’s leaking into other facets of people’s lives,” he said.
His Training Shed group has found themselves saying ‘yes’ to more activities than they had before. They are running faster, feeling better, and have bravely taken ownership of a very welcoming and open space in their community. This alone provides them with the tools they need to contribute to a healthier and happier Bisbee.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone