BENSON — Celebrate Recovery will welcome former NFL player Vance Johnson to speak about his struggles with addiction and domestic turmoil and his successes in recovery and a life of service in helping others.
Johnson will appear Sept. 1 at the Community Bible Church on 714 S. J6 Ranch Road.
“We just opened on the fifth of May and we're already seeing numbers come in. This area is in dire need of Celebrate Recovery and we're just being blessed,” said Rick Lundine, who runs the Celebrate Recovery ministry at the church.
The ministry operates from the church, with services aimed at helping people recover from drug or alcohol issues, codependency and physical and sexual abuse.
“So, it's a little bit for everyone that's struggling with their life, or having the habit to hang up,” Lundine said.
“It's only been a few months, but we've already seen results from people's lives being changed by it. And it's just exciting, one life at a time, you know, it's not about the numbers, it's about what we're doing to come alongside them and support them in their recovery program.”
Johnson, known for his tenure with the Broncos from 1985-95, has transformed his life from the shadows of addiction to a beacon of hope for those fighting addiction.
His journey has been one of triumph over adversity, marked by his pivotal role in the Broncos' three Super Bowl appearances in the 1980s, with a remarkable performance in Super Bowl XXI, when he tallied five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.
However, Johnson's life wasn't always about victory on the field. His book, titled "Uncovered: Why Becoming Less Became Everything," unveils a deeply personal narrative.
Johnson's struggles with addiction and domestic turmoil, rooted in his upbringing marred by his father's abusive behavior, have been a central theme of his life.
In the book he recalls how sports provided him an escape from the tumultuous environment at home, fueling his determination to succeed.
He was an All-American in football and track at Tucson’s Cholla High School, then emerged as a two-sport star for the University of Arizona Wildcats, earning All-Pac-10 honors as a running back in 1982 and an NCAA champion in the long jump.
As Johnson's athletic career flourished, his inner demons took hold. College saw the emergence of an addiction that nearly consumed him, exacerbated by painkillers and alcohol.
His candid acknowledgment of his issues and his eventual path to sobriety became a driving force helping him through recovery in 2013.
In a move that reflects his commitment to aiding others grappling with addiction, Johnson founded the Vance Johnson Recovery Center in Las Vegas to combat the opioid epidemic.
He lives in Tucson, where he operates the Vance Johnson Recovery Center and VanceInspires.org.
Johnson's own journey of redemption and renewal serves as an inspiring testament to the power of faith, transparency, and transformation.
Now firmly grounded in sobriety and blessed with a sense of purpose, Johnson tours the nation as a recovery ambassador, sharing his story and offering hope to those on the brink of despair.
His book encapsulates not only his extraordinary life story but also serves as a guiding light for those seeking a way out of the depths of addiction.
The doors open at 6 p.m on Sept. 1 and Johnson will speak around 7 p.m.
The ministry will serve a potluck dinner and is inviting the public to come and learn about its services. More info can be found on Facebook under “Celebrate Recovery Benson AZ.”