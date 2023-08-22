benson-recovery-vancejohnson.jpg

Vance Johnson, the former Denver Broncos receiver from 1985-95, has transformed his life from star athlete to the shadows of addiction and back to a beacon of hope for those fighting addiction.

 submitted by Vance Johnson

BENSON — Celebrate Recovery will welcome former NFL player Vance Johnson to speak about his struggles with addiction and domestic turmoil and his successes in recovery and a life of service in helping others.

Johnson will appear Sept. 1 at the Community Bible Church on 714 S. J6 Ranch Road.

What's NABUR?