SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School Principal Kristen Hale has resigned after seven years with the Sierra Vista Unified School District.
SVUSD Public Information Officer Valerie Weller said Hale submitted her resignation in April, about six weeks before the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Weller said Hale's reasons for her resignation were for personal reasons, with further details not being available.
In SVUSD's March 2 governing board meeting, Hale submitted a request for a leave of absence from Dec. 10, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The board unanimously approved Hale's request for 27 weeks of leave.
Weller said that the reason behind Hale's leave request was the same as her resignation.
SVUSD's March 2 live-streamed meeting can be viewed on its SVUSD Admin YouTube Channel.
Since December, Nicole Young has served as interim principal of Buena High School.
Young was the assistant principal at the high school since 2018. Young has worked for the school district since 2011.
Weller said that Young will continue her role as interim principal for the 2021-22 school year. The district is looking to recruit a replacement for Hale.
Weller said that Young could apply for the permanent position as principal.
"We will do a principal search," Weller said. "If she wants to, she (Young) can be considered for it. The reason they went interim is just because (Hale's) resignation was so late in the year. It's hard to find a position like a principal with six weeks left in the school year."
During her time at the school district, Hale has served as Buena's marketing teacher, director of Buena's Career and Technical Education Department, and assistant principal of the high school.
Weller said that Hale started at SVUSD in 2014 as one of Buena's CTE instructors. Hale was promoted to principal in 2018.
Because of Hale's resignation, numerous staffing changes have occurred throughout the district's high school and elementary schools.
Cole Colvin, the principal at Village Meadows Elementary School will take over as assistant principal at Buena after serving as Village Meadows principal for one year.
John Skarhus, who was the vice principal at Joyce Clark Middle School, will become principal at Village Meadows.
Amanda Mitchel will become vice principal at Joyce Clark. Mitchel was a student achievement teacher at Town and Country Elementary.
Unrelated to Hale's resignation, Weller said Pueblo Del Sol Elementary School will have a new interim principal, Stephanie Quiroz.
Weller said Quiroz is taking over from PDS principal Rudy Cota, who submitted his resignation, which was effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year.
"It’s going to be a really awesome team," said Weller.