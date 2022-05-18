SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School’s valedictorian and salutatorian are looking onward and upward as they cap off the last few weeks of high school with flying colors.
But the top of the class honor didn’t come as a surprise for valedictorian Maya Saroff.
“I was valedictorian in my eighth-grade class, and I’ve just kind of tried to always stick with it,” said Saroff, 18, who has a weighted GPA of 4.7. “It was more of — just like — a relief just to know that it was a secured spot. But it does feel nice.”
Saroff, who’s originally from Bisbee, said she and her family came to Sierra Vista to take advantage of the advanced placement classes that Buena offers.
“I used to live in Bisbee, and then, we just kinda moved up because Buena just had so many more class options and so many more AP classes — which is what I’ve taken full advantage of all of my four years,” Saroff said.
Saroff said that biology has been her favorite subject followed by math.
“Definitely biology, and then, my math classes are always very fun for me — my sciences classes in general,” said Saroff. “I’ve taken — like — environmental science, my physics class. I’ve taken AP bio and honors bio ‘cause those are my favorites.”
She said that the biological sciences have been her favorite subjects after reading a book.
“I read a book called ‘The Hot Zone’ (by Richard Preston) in my sophomore year, and it was just about working in a level four bio lab — just super fascinating,” said Saroff. “And everything that I’ve seen on that topic has just got me more fascinated.”
For 18-year-old salutatorian Eliana Damato, the second-highest academic honor came as a pleasant surprise.
“It feels like a big accomplishment that I wasn’t expecting,” said Damato, who has a weighted GPA of 4.6. “I took the honors classes because I like to be challenged and it ended up working out this way.”
Damato, who is also an accomplished pianist, said that she came to Sierra Vista during her childhood via her family’s involvement with the military.
“My family is military,” said Damato. “I lived here when I was little, and then, we got stationed somewhere else. And we came back in 2012.”
During her time at Buena, Damato said that her best subjects have been math and English, but noted that music has had a special place in her heart as a favorite.
“I’ve been playing since I was 4, so it’s always been a part of my life,” Damato said. “This year, I’m actually doing a senior recital for a scholarship.”
“It’s like an hourlong program that I have to learn,” she continued. “And I’m doing that in June. That’s what I’m working towards currently. I have some (Ludwig van) Beethoven, (Frédéric) Chopin, (Sergei) Rachmaninoff, (Johannes) Brahms — those composers.”
Both young women noted that during their time at Buena, the lessons of critical thinking, camaraderie and the educators who helped them along the way will hold a lasting effect as they move forward with higher education and their careers.
“It’s definitely taught me how to interact with people a little bit better — both teachers and students — and how to communicate and work on things together,” said Damato. “It really taught me how to think critically and how to solve problems logically — which will help me a lot later in life.”
Saroff remembers the teachers who helped her discover her love for the biological sciences and history.
“Ms. (Beverly) Adams is a biology teacher, and just, her class really helped me figure out what I really wanted to do with just my life,” said Saroff. “But Mrs. (Jill) Osterman, she teaches some of the very difficult AP classes — U.S. history and economics. Her classes — like the level of difficulty those were — definitely helped me do better, like focus on schoolwork and be more disciplined and things like that.”
Damato plans to attend the University of Arizona to major in math.
“After that, I’m thinking about going to law school,” said Damato.
Saroff said she plans to go to the Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University to major in genetics and developmental biology.
“I would really like to have a job working for the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), epidemiology, just biology in general,” said Saroff. “Working in those closed, scary environments like the bio labs, handling those viruses and things like that. It’s just so, like, alive just like in your hands ... Just you know, finding cures for things, just kinda researching, I’m just super interested in. It’s just kind of up my alley.”