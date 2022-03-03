SIERRA VISTA — The Buena High School Rhythmix group sang their way to not one, but two superior awards at this year’s Northern Arizona University Vocal Jazz Madrigal Festival on Feb. 11-12.
“I am proud that these students were able to stick out the COVID 20-21 school year and do choir online,” said choir director Marnie Goulding in an email. “This helped them come back as a powerhouse.”
According to the event’s website, more than 140 high school ensembles from Arizona and other neighboring states regularly participate in the music festival. The two-day event features high school choir jazz and madrigal ensembles along with concerts from professional groups.
Goulding said that Buena’s Rhythmix has been competing at NAU ever year since 2009 under former choir director Jill Brown.
She added that this year was the first time Rhythmix has won two superior awards since 2017.
For this year’s repertoire, Goulding said the jazz ensemble performed pieces including “Stuff Like That There” and “My Funny Valentine” while the madrigal ensemble performed “Now Is The Month of Maying” and “Mon coeur se recommande a vous.”
“I played the piano for ‘Stuff Like That There’ and we hired a percussionist and bass player from NAU for that song,” said Goulding. “Our soloist was Jamie Benton.
“ ‘My Funny Valentine’ was done a cappella. The students were self directed and Brianna Collins was the student lead. The clinician/adjudicator was pleased to see that these students were advanced enough to be able to sing without me standing in front of them conducting them.
“Our madrigal repertoire was ‘Now Is The Month of Maying’ and ‘Mon coeur se recommande a vous.’ These songs were also student lead and Brianna Collins was the student lead. The clinican/adjudicator was pleased to see us sing a madrigal by Orlando di Lasso in French.”
Goulding said the students in both groups took on the extra challenge with their repertoires by self-directing.
“Both songs were self-directed, which is not easy,” said Goulding. “Students have to listen to each other and inherently know when to start and stop sections. This comes with a lot of practice.”
While last year’s festival was held virtually, Goulding said she’s grateful for the technology but even more so that the group was able to perform in person once again.
Goulding said the 2021 event was continuously postponed. In May the choir was able to perform via Zoom to a clinician who was located out of the state.
“Technology is great, but not always reliable,” she said. “It was not the best way to represent the hard work they did. We are so thankful that this year we were able to return to an in-person festival, even though we wore masks while on the NAU campus and while performing.”
Moving forward, Goulding said that Rhythmix’s next performance will be at the All-City Choir concert on March 10 at 7 p.m. at the Klein Center of Performing Arts. All five choir groups will perform their end of the year concert on May 17 at 7 p.m.
“We will be having the CAS, JCMS, and Huachuca Mountain choirs joining us,” said Goulding. “We have decided to keep it smaller due to this being the first time back in two years for this event.”
For now, Goulding is beaming with pride.
“I think they are equally as proud of themselves as I am of them,” said Goulding. “The students in Rhythmix have definitely earned their place to be in this choir ... There are many wonderful, talented and all-around just good students in Rhythmix. They came together and pulled of some great performances.”