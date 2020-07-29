Weeks after being told her school buildings are “at the end of their usable life,” Bowie Unified School Superintendent Wendy Conger has a looming deadline and is quickly losing hope she’ll get help from the state.
Last month, a Tempe architectural firm director was so alarmed by the condition of the district’s schools he sent a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona State Schools Facility Board pleading for funds on behalf of the district.
The SFB originally promised Conger a representative would be conducting a virtual tour of the campus to look at all of the problems. However, the board reached out to Conger last week and instructed her to identify six projects that required immediate attention, obtain three bids for each project and submit the bids and grant applications to the board by Aug. 1.
While she’s identified the projects, obtaining the bids and filling out the required paperwork by Saturday will be impossible, Conger said.
She sent out invitations to bid to multiple contractors on Monday. Megan Rose, spokesperson for the board, said that if Conger misses the deadline the board will not be able to review the application in the August meeting. Instead, the application will be viewed at the September SFB meeting.
Conger’s students are returning to school Aug. 10. Due to the small size of the district, they are moving forward with in-person instruction.
The school district is comprised of seven buildings that were built between 1912 and 1965.
David Peterson, project director for ADM Group, said they were all in “extremely bad shape and in some cases beyond repair.” He identified failing roofs, electrical issues, connectivity problems, unsafe windows and a laundry list of other issues.
“It’s at the end of its useful life. I’ve done quite a few (evaluations) and I would have to say it is in the worst condition of all the school facilities I’ve evaluated across the state,” Peterson said in a July 1 interview. “That drove me to write the letter and get it out as quick as I could.”
The six projects Conger has selected for the board’s assistance in funding:
Repairing the high school’s roof
Repairing elementary school’s roof
Installing a new intercom system
Replacing the broken elevator in the high school building
Repairing the 20 foot deep sink-hole near the teacher’s housing
Filling in the pool, which is beyond repair
Conger has been working with her husband, David Conger, who is an insurance adjuster with Sedwick out of Phoenix, to fill out the bid invitations and proceed with the grant process. While working with him, Conger has realized that each project has a very high price attached.
The superintendent said that in the high school’s case, a roof repair will include relocating electrical lines, sealing the walls and removing and installing an evaporation cooler.
“It’s not just repairing the roof. So I think once they see what is involved in repairing the roof, this might be a $100,000 job,” Conger said.
Her biggest fear is they will see the price of each bid and reject all of the projects, Conger said.
“I don’t see that school reopening if they don’t turn around and try to make it better,” said Conger. “I’m hoping that they do, because the kids need it.”
Conger said she was feeling overwhelmed and now understands why it has taken so long for Bowie to receive funding for repairs. Instead of having a virtual inspection from the board to assess the damage and assist in grant application, Conger is having to do the majority of the groundwork herself.
“This is the most stress I’ve been in in 32 years,” she said. “This is probably why there has been years and years of neglect.”
In early July the SFB awarded the district more than $15,000 in the form of an emergency grant for the replacement of the district’s septic pumps.