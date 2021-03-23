Hello to everyone. Outdoor markets, by their very nature, depend on help from Mother Nature and this past Thursday was no exception. With the warmer temperatures coming to town, the Farmers’ Market was packed with visitors enjoying the friendly weather. Even the trees that border the market were alive with color as the new buds of the season poked their heads out.
For those of you who may not be aware, I’m talking about the Sierra Vista Farmers’ Market that happens every Thursday, come rain or shine, located at Veterans’ Memorial Park on Fry Blvd, here in Sierra Vista. It opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.
The market was a bustle of activity and thanks to a lifting of some of the restrictions put in place earlier last year, Artisan & Craft vendors are returning to the market. Looking for handmade pottery, jewelry, & crafts, come visit Greenstone Pottery and Crafts. Sierra Vista has almost a year around breeze that keeps the temperatures down a little which offers the opportunity to take advantage of a pleasantly sounding wind chime. Rita Obenauf’s Windchimes puts a unique take, from the more common tubular style, on this longtime tradition by offering Up-cycle bottle wind chimes. And LaFlamme Furniture brings a selection of furniture from their introductory carpentry school and bird feeders to decorate the space around your home.
There are many more artisan vendors scheduled to return soon to the market. Vendors like Jim Williams Wood Works, Thunder Mountain Alpaca Ranch, Bernie and Bill Medley with their paintings and custom-made frames and woodwork, Blue Oak Builders and Sierra Vista Gems, Velvet Box Jewelry, Desert Owl Forge, and so many more.
And of course, what would a farmers’ market be without the Produce and Plant vendors, such as the Allred Family Fungi with their Oyster mushrooms and other varieties of fungi. There will also be Ruth’s Hen & Garden brings a wide variety of tomato plants for you to care for and raise in your own garden. Look also for strawberry starts and iris rhizomes. With a variety of fresh greens and herbs, you might want to visit Echoing Hope Ranch and check out their greenhouse grown produce.
If you are interested in fruit, specifically oranges, grapefruit, or tangelos, you need to stop by Estrada Citrus and pick up a bag to take home with you.
If you are looking for nuts, particularly pistachios, you can’t do any better than here at the market. Visit Steve at the Sas-Z-Nuts booth and take home a bag of some of the best flavored pistachios around. Pick up some homemade jerky while you’re at it from Papa Mike’s Jerky and a cool refreshing hibiscus lemonade from Queen Ceviche to wash it all down. She also has a very good and hot fresh salsa to die for called “HotShot”.
If you are looking for a live plant to put in your garden stop by Tawin’s Gardens and Crafts and check out the seasonal garden plant selection they bring to the market.
Looking for great cuts of meat, mosey on over to the Sky Island/47 Ranch for some locally raised range fed Criollo beef or Navajo Churro lamb and make a delightful tasty meal for your night’s dinner. If you stop by Golden Rule Dairy you can pick up some raw milk, cream and other dairy products, as well as Cruz Farm fresh eggs to take with you at the same time.
Looking for honey then Simmons Honey Ranchito has you covered with local honey available in amounts of one-pound jars all the way up to a gallon or more.
Of course, we can’t forget the baked goods and the food vendors that fill the air with their delectable aromas. There is Ginny’s Eclectic Kitchen that features sourdough breads in different flavors as well as a rotating selection of muffins and other baked goodies. I recommend the garlic flavored sourdough bread. I know I have bought that several times already and plan to continue doing so. There is also Designs by Copper Canyon offering gluten-free breads along with truffles, and sweet savory breads. Don’t forget Katerina’s-It’s Original Greek for their new artisan Greek breads. And do stop by and say hello at McDonald Farm for delicious sweets like cinnamon rolls, pies, and nut bars.
If you need more sweets try Steph’s Sweets Bakery for Granola, cookies, and muffins. Or Sweet Arizona for toffee, brittle, and fudge or Sweets by Shelly for cake pops, toffee and pretzels. We also have a cotton candy vendor Bombshell Sweets with a wide selection of cotton candy flavors, some of them spicy hot in flavor.
As far as ready-made food vendors go, there is always Big Woody’s for Hot Dogs, Mac & Cheese, BBQ, and Pulled Pork as well as Lazy KJ Ranch for a special lunch in the open air.Or maybe Lasagna and More for a complete line of Take-n-Bakes, sauces, Chef Burritos, SW Spice Blend to enjoy at home later.
On the lighter side we have Krazy Koytote Kettle Corn & Smoothies or if you like Salmon then visit White Cane Sockeye Salmon for such goodies as Sockeye salmon, king salmon, cod, halibut, king crab legs, and new this season: Dungeness crab.
There are so many more vendors to mention that I just can’t fit them all into just one article, but I will introduce you to each and every one of them as the weeks go by.
I would like to mention that the market also brings you a few services. One service is provided by Scott, well-known as the “Hone Ranger”. He comes from Bisbee to the market every week to handle all your sharpening needs, done on site if possible. Bring your knives, scissors, saws, clippers, whatever. If it has an edge that needs sharpening bring it and the Hone Ranger will fix it up in no time. If he can’t do it while you wait, he’ll take it home and bring it back to the market for your convenience. Lindsay provides handmade fitted face masks and In Stitches has a wide variety of face masks for your selection.
The spring season is just starting and things are booming, but it is also not too early to start thinking about that summer garden. We can’t wait to see you at our next Farmers’ market. While you are here, stop by the Market’s Information booth and pick up a Free 2021 Farmers Market Calendar so you will never miss another farmers’ market.
Remember, also, that many of the market produce vendors accept WIC Farmers Markets Nutrition Program (FMNP) & Senior Farmers Markets Nutrition Program (SFMNP) Vouchers in exchange for fresh fruits and vegetables as part of the Farmers Market Nutrition Program. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Don’t for get to stop by the info booth to get your Double Up bucks with your SNAP food stamps.
As always, we look forward to seeing you all at this coming week’s market. For more information on all our vendors and the products they will be bringing, please see this week’s farmers’ market newsletter at www.sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Also, check out our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sierravistafarmersmarket/.
Submitted by Winnie Struse