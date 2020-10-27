WILLCOX — A longtime supporter of Willcox history and a 77-year-old man once known around the city as “Colonel Wilcox,” for his bearded resemblance to the actual Colonel of the same name. Douglas Dunn decided to give back to the community that has given him so much.
Dunn recently donated 174 items to the Chiricahua Regional Museum in Willcox. The former location of the Valley Hardware Store.
Valley Hardware opened in 1928 and was owned by Harley Windsor until his death in 1992.
Most of the donated items are directly from Willcox, dating back to between the late 1800s and 1920.
Each donated item tells a tale of the colorful past of Willcox and the surrounding area.
The story behind how Dunn came to collect these 174 items is just as unique as each of the historical items themselves.
“I met Donna in 1978 and she lived in Bisbee so we commuted back and forth. Between Bisbee and Willcox, and we bought a house in 1994. When I renovated what was an old garage. My workshop. It was an add-on and I used that as kind of my play stores. So a lot of this stuff was set up in there,” Dunn said.
“Some of it was also in a house. So this question that Donna asked me, ‘what are you going to do with all of this stuff,’ precipitated this initiative here. I mean some of it was downstairs and in my dressing room and bedroom and so forth. In terms of these little displays.”
Dunn’s next move was to contact Kathy Klump over at the Chiricahua Regional Museum to see if they would be interested in his displays.
“So I looked at other institutions and I really liked the idea of bringing it here where I spent my time. It was home. So I met with Kathy. I said come down to my house and I’ll show you all of these things that I have, but the condition is that you give me a dedicated space,” Dunn said.
“I don’t want this setting around anywhere and scattered around.”
“Well Doug first contacted us and said he had some items that he had been collecting over 40 years. Some antiques and would we be interested, because he thought that they should come back to Willcox. So we’re picturing like lamps or maybe some pictures or some small things. Kind of like he has a little place he displays some antiques for sale,” Klump said.
“We were expecting old dishes or something like that. So we were absolutely blown away when we got to his house in Bisbee and he took us out to the building in the back. Where he had all this set up like a little drug store and a little grocery store and everything.”
Making the donation
“So then I came down, and Donna with some other help. We set this up. I was able to blow up these photographs and so forth. Then you have this sort of walk-through exhibit of the different businesses and enterprises in Willcox,” Dunn said.
“Again it's my sign of appreciation to the community and how I’ve been treated over those thirty years in terms of support and friendship. I particularly make reference to individuals who I’m donating this in their memory. Mary Leighton, Dorman Brown, Freddie Romero, Johnny Hidalgo and Dick Seidel. Who got me excited about local history. So I think I particularly would appreciate all of them getting that.”
Dunn explained his connection to the items and their history.
“I lived in Willcox from 1970 to 1999. Working with University of Arizona cooperative extension. Of course in that period of time, I got interested in local history. I also had a sideline business I guess of buying and selling antiques,” Dunn added.
“So over those years, forty-five years, I’ve been able to set aside some of the better things that are local and so forth. So I’ve had quite a few collections.
The first donated item that Dunn mentioned to the Herald/Review while he showed the exhibit at the Chiricahua museum was a photograph of the interior of Nicholson Drugs. Which according to Dunn was located “just half a block away near the iron-front store,” as the Willcox locals call it, on Railroad Avenue.
According to Dunn, Nicholson Drugs was “established in 1897, located in a metal-fronted store, later known as the Teeters building.”
Another noteworthy Willcox-based item was the original store front window from Parks groceries, “operated by Harry and Laura Parks.”
According to Dunn, Harry Parks “also served as postmaster and had a confectionery store.”
Additionally, a small collection of items from a dentist office, that according to Kathy Klump was located just around the corner from the Chiricahua museum, was donated.
Included in that collection are: a hydraulic oak chair, dental cabinet, and a foot-operated dental drill.
Although not from Willcox, Dunn found it rather fitting to add a sign to the dentist office collection that reads: “Dr. Toothaker.”
Dunn added a random Willcox history fact to his discussion of hydraulic oak chairs when he remarked that in “1892 Willcox had a woman barber, the only one between Albuquerque and Los Angeles.”
A special connection
Another notable item on display was a windmill from the F. Ronstadt Hardware Co., in Tucson, owned by Fred Ronstadt. Who is award-winning, Tucson-born and raised, retired singer Linda Ronstadt’s grandfather.
Additionally a patterned cabinet that Dunn donated has a celebrity connection, as it formerly resided inside the Tubac home of Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton.
A donated item that is notable for its relationship to a modern day large banking company, is an original trunk from Wells Fargo.
According to Dunn, back in the old west, Wells Fargo “was a railroad shipping agency similar to today’s UPS.”
“In as long as I’ve been in the antique business, I’ve never seen another Wells Fargo trunk that was original. The rest of them were obviously cash boxes that somebody put together and painted Wells Fargo on, rather than being the real thing,” Dunn added.
Additionally, Dunn donated a desk with a Willcox political-connection, as the desk once belonged to the Arizona House of Representatives in the year 1899.
“Brass inventory tag on side of the desk reads, ‘ARIZ. H.R. 2370,’ bottom of drawer is branded ‘House of Representatives,’” Dunn said.
A longhorn hat rack belonging to Dick Calkin, author of the Buck Rogers book series is also on display.
According to Dunn, who bought the hat rack from the Calkin estate, Calkin “wrote the Buck Rogers book series while staying at a ranch north of Willcox.”
Finally Dunn managed to procure a Poker table from 1890 at an auction, that has ties to both a well-known old west Willcox saloon (where Rex Allen Museum is currently located) and Wyatt Earp’s lesser-known brother Warren.
According to Dunn, his poker table comes from the Schley Saloon in Willcox, which was originally operated by Joseph Schwertner, on Railroad Avenue. Dunn believes that Warren Earp might have played poker at this table.
“Warren spent quite a bit of time on Railroad Avenue in Willcox in the 1890's and it would be likely that he spent time in the Schley Saloon and played poker at this table . The ornate base of the table is definitely circa 1890.
According to legend, “Warren Earp was shot and killed on Railroad Avenue in 1900.”
Exhibit reaction
“You see the historical society would have never had the funds to go to the auction and buy this kind of stuff, so the fact that he did that and collected this for forty years and then eventually it came to us is such a big important part of Willcox history. It’s priceless really,” Klump added.
Klump also mentioned the renovations that the museum underwent prior to recently reopening to the public post its closure amongst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had displays all along this wall. We started new displays on the other side and we moved the military from over here to go with the Chiricahua Apache, because that’s the only reason the military was here. We redesigned pretty much the whole museum to clear this wall and then while we were at it we felt well we should spiff up the museum and change things around. Since it made more sense to the people traveling through,” Klump said. “Created some new displays and so it’s really changed the whole museum.”