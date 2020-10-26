COUNTY — For those who live in Rosemont or Bisbee or who have traveled halfway between Benson and Willcox on Interstate 10 recently, you may have noticed that a helicopter and a large red circle were flying overhead in that area.
The Herald/Review would like to shed light on what exactly occurred between Oct. 10 and 20 of this year.
Excelsior Mining Corp. hired Geotech to conduct an aerial geological survey of the area. According to an email from a company representative, Excelsior Mining Corp. President/CEO Stephen Twyerould said the goal of the survey was “to better understand the rock types in the region and to help determine depth to basement (how deep the rocks are buried). The geophysics helps ‘see’ the rocks below the basin fill.”
Geotech, according to its website, is “a privately owned company incorporated in 1981, with its corporate headquarters and research and development facility in Aurora, Ontario, Canada. Geotech specializes in airborne geophysical survey mapping, data processing and data interpretation.”
What was the main area covered in the recent aerial geographical survey?
According to Twyerould, the aerial geological survey was conducted “in general, over the covered areas (basin fill) in the area from south of Dragoon to north of the Johnson Camp mine site.”
Twyerould discussed the specific technology being used. “The helicopter uses geophysical equipment to survey and detect changes in magnetics and conductivity in the rocks,” Twyerould said.
How was the information used that was gathered from the aerial geographical survey?
“To get a better, more regional understanding of the controls on mineralization at Gunnison and Johnson Camp. The information helps interpret the geology underneath the cover or basin fill, and this helps us try to answer questions like: Why are these deposits located where they are? How did they form? When did they form?”
With regards to when Excelsior will move forward with future mining projects that the aerial survey helped gather information for, Twyerould referenced the Gunnison Copper Mining project while talking about how his corporation is addressing the ongoing pandemic in the country.
“Our priority is ensuring the health and safety of our team during the COVID 19 pandemic. We reduced our workforce as a safety measure and in response to supply chain issues related to the pandemic. With the smaller workforce, Excelsior has been conducting test work aimed at optimizing wellfield operations, with the goal of recommencing limited operations and copper production before the end of the year.”
