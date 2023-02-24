HEREFORD — He was always the first one there, and the last one to leave.
For Richard Aguirre, who owned the immensely popular Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant for nearly 50 years before turning the keys over to a new owner Feb. 16, that was the only way to run a restaurant.
But now the Bisbee native — who rebuilt the Hereford restaurant after the 2011 Monument Fire came barreling out of Miller Canyon on June 19 and burnt it to the ground — has other plans.
At age 84, it’s time to retire.
He and his wife Irene have more than earned it.
“It’s a little bittersweet for all of us,” said his daughter, Sheryl Aguirre, who grew up in the family business. “It’s a great feeling to see Mom and Dad finally get to retire and enjoy the days now. They’re absolutely thrilled. This is all they’ve ever known, and they’ve loved it. But it was very hard work all the time, and they’ve been through a lot with it.”
Aguirre still looks like he could work another 10-hour shift in the kitchen without skipping a beat.
“Yes, I’m very happy (about selling and retiring),” he said Wednesday morning before going into the back door of Ricardo’s for one of the last times. “I will miss this.”
Even though it changed hands last week, Aguirre is still prepping food in the restaurant before 9 a.m., showing Ricardo’s new owner the ropes of running a busy restaurant.
But Aguirre, whose heart and soul went into creating and rebuilding Ricardo, is not complaining, especially when it comes to working in his restaurant.
He never has.
“As part of the sale agreement, we as a family will stay on board with the restaurant until March 11, and it will still be called Ricardo’s until then,” said Shirley Aguirre. “After that, the new owner will rename it La Sierra Grill & Steakhouse.”
Purchased by Manuel Grajeda of Douglas — the same city where Sheryl Aguirre’s mom was born and raised — Aguirre said owning his own restaurant has been a lifelong dream of Grajeda, who has been in the food industry for more than 20 years, primarily as a chef in the military.
“He’ll still be using our recipes, but he’ll be adding some of his own,” she said.
Located between Dollar General and the Hereford post office on State Route 92, Ricardo’s has been a community icon seemingly forever. The 6,000-square-foot restaurant has been serving traditional Mexican cuisine since 1971.
“Ricardo’s was the first restaurant I went to when I first moved to Hereford in 1983 from Seattle,” said Laura Ellis, who has been Aguirre’s neighbor for close to 30 years. “It’s been a mainstay for a lot of people in the Hereford area. When you went there, it seemed like everyone you knew was there as well.
“It’s always been a great place, and Ricardo is one great guy and a wonderful neighbor to have.”
It has been one big labor of love for Aguirre and his family since he began Ricardo’s.
Every day Ricardo and his two sons, Sam and David, were making almost everything on the menu completely from scratch. They threw on long aprons and started prepping for the dinnertime rush as the smell of refried beans, tortillas and homemade sauces swirled throughout the dining room before customers started pouring in at Ricardo’s Lounge around 4 p.m.
“This has been a great business for our family, but my wife and I want to retire,” Aguirre told the Herald/Review in 2021.
He grew up in Bisbee, but moved to the Hereford area in the late ‘60s when the Bisbee mines started closing.
“I was raised in the restaurant business,” he added. “My folks owned El Charro in Bisbee, so I learned the business from the ground up.”
While the existing restaurant opened its doors in Hereford in 1978, Ricardo’s got its start in the Sin of Cortez bar and restaurant on State Route 90.
“We leased the restaurant space in the early ‘70s and first opened Ricardo’s at that location,” Aguirre told the Herald/Review two years ago. “After about seven or eight years, we purchased this property. At the time it was an oriental steak house with a Benihana-cooking style. We purchased the property in 1978, but had already been doing business as Ricardo’s a few years before that.”
As the Hereford area grew, so did Ricardo’s. It soon became a popular restaurant with loyal, returning customers who quickly spread the word about the top-quality Mexican food coming out of the kitchen.
“My dad is like an icon when you talk about Ricardo’s,” said his daughter, “and we as a family all worked really hard to make Ricardo’s the success it became.”
The restaurant had been on the market for five or six years, but Aguirre’s daughter said her father had turned down several offers.
“He really wasn’t ready to leave it,” she said. “But just before Christmas, it seemed fate or God intervened.”
On Dec. 13, her husband and brother-in-law were admitted to a hospital for surgery and were unable to work at the restaurant. She said her dad was in a panic, unsure of what to do.
“I told him we have to close the restaurant, but then there was a knock at the back door, and Manuel Grajeda walked in and made an offer,” she said. “We were stunned. The timing was perfect, and we were ready to sell.”
Even after the Monument Fire that leveled the restaurant along with several other businesses sitting in the path of a fire so hot that not even Ricardo’s stainless steel refrigerators survived, it was never a question of whether or not Aguirre would rebuild, but how soon.
It took a while, but Aguirre did rebuild, and his longstanding customers — as well as new ones — returned to support the restaurant that had been a focal point of the Hereford/Sierra Vista communities for decades.
They still do.
Even on a Thursday — generally not a busy day for restaurants in the area — Ricardo’s was packed, loading up with customers as if a cold Thursday night in February was a busy Saturday evening.
But it was the last day Aguirre would be the official owner of Ricardo’s.
Perhaps former Tucson resident Chas Montgomery, who now lives in the San Diego area, summed it up best.
“It’s been the only restaurant I’ve ever gone to when I come to Sierra Vista,” said Montgomery. “I love honest-to-goodness real authentic Mexican food. I liked the way the place looked from the outside so I stopped in to give it a try.”
That’s all it took for Montgomery. He’s been hooked on Ricardo’s ever since.
“The first time I walked in I immediately felt at home,” he said. “Something about the atmosphere of the place, how I was greeted and the congeniality of the employees. Everything about it felt like I was part of one big family.
“It sort of reminded me of that TV show, ‘Cheers.’ And the food they made has always been out of this world. I mean, the best. Every single time. Why would I want to go somewhere else?”