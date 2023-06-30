recession

Wall Street remains uncertain regarding recession possibilities.

 seth wenig AP

NEW YORK — Halfway into 2023, little on Wall Street has gone according to plan.

Earlier this year, many investors thought the U.S. economy would be falling into a recession by now, the Federal Reserve would have to start cutting interest rates and a strong economic recovery for China would provide a cushion for the global economy.

