SIERRA VISTA — It’s the little details that count for Bryce Miller’s AllWorxServices auto detailing business he runs after 13 years of learning the ropes in a segment of the automotive industry that nationally has become one of the most lucrative.
And for car buffs who also want their classic vehicles photographed in stunning detail, Miller’s talent with a camera is as spot on as it is with his custom detailing.
With a client base that extends to Tucson, Miller’s customers couldn’t agree more; his painstaking attention to detail when he custom-cleans vehicles or photographs their cars has taken detailing and portraiture to another level.
The 31-year-old Maryland native doesn’t just wash, dry and vacuum your car. His four- to six-hour cleaning is more like a maintenance service that leaves your vehicle looking and feeling showroom new.
And what he charges for either an interior, exterior or a combined cleaning beats the national average by $50 to $150.
The best part is Miller drives to your home or work to get your vehicle in tiptop shape without having to drop your car off at a lot and wait.
Not only do you save money on a high-quality auto cleaning service — Miller charges $75 to detail exteriors of two-door vehicles and $100 for hatchbacks and larger — you also drive off with a car that’s squeaky clean.
For complete detailing of 2-door interiors and exterior, it’s a $150 package.
“I really spend time going the extra mile to give a car one great detailing,” said Miller, who cut his teeth as an auto detailer in 2010 with Sierra Vista Toyota. “I can detail a vehicle in two hours if a customer is pressed for time. But either way, I try to maintain a generally good price instead of increasing it every other time. That’s not how I operate.”
Professional and home car detailing is anything but a small fly-by-night operation. In the U.S., the industry racked up more than $9 billion in revenue as of April 2014, according to U.S. Market Research Report.
And with detailers charging between $150-$300 per vehicle, there’s little wonder why many entrepreneurs and companies are jumping into the auto detailing business. There are more than 207,451 car detailers employed in the U.S., according to Zippia Inc., an online recruitment services company.
For Miller — who worked for the Lawley Group for five years where he said he managed a staff of detailers along with pricing and uploading photos of vehicles for Internet sales — detailing cars is something he prides himself in doing.
He not only removes brake dust and other debris from your car’s wheels, his cleaning also gets rid of debris that’s bonded to your car’s surface as well as cleaning your vehicle’s engine.
For an additional price, Miller will polish and gloss your paint job to eliminate scratches and oxidation so you drive away with one clean machine.
“Everything is gone over with a fine tooth comb, especially the car’s interior,” he said.
Miller’s car photography is also something he’s proud of.
Since he was a kid, Miller has tinkered with cameras, trying to frame stylized shots, especially of classic-looking vehicles he’s always been drawn to. Toting his camera to Phoenix Raceway and Tucson Speedway on weekends, he videotapes races and shoots photos of cars and their drivers he develops into high-quality posters.
You can also find Miller at local community events with his camera, especially car-oriented ones like Sierra Vista Cars & Coffee, SV Dad Olympics, 9/11 Freedom Fest and the SV Glow Ride.
For information, call Bryce Miller at 520-559-0863
