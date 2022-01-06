SIERRA VISTA — If you have driven down Fry Boulevard lately, you may have noticed the former Tasty Wok building has a new tenant. The building also looks a bit purple as well.
Joyce Aguilar, owner of JV’s Boba, has recently opened her new restaurant known as J’s Kitchen, formerly a food truck, next to her boba shop as part of the local joint business. The new J’s Kitchen specializes in Filipino cuisine, offering a wide variety of savory dishes and selection of boba tea options for customers. Inside the restaurant, the freshly painted walls are purple, Aguilar’s favorite color.
JV’s Boba has been in operation since 2017 and is located in what was once the building that housed the Dairy Queen off Fry Boulevard.
J’s Kitchen will soon feature an outdoor patio seating area and drive-thru service, along with indoor décor and shelves with merchandise.
The business is now in the starting phases of expanding. Since the location for JV’s Boba has not been busy recently, Aguilar has temporarily combined the two businesses at the new location for J’s Kitchen.
“The idea is to really combine the two businesses together in one room,” she said.
However, Aguilar said her plan to permanently merge both businesses has halted due to moving parts.
While both businesses are temporarily merged at J’s Kitchen, the current JV’s Boba location will open during the summer months due to the high demand from customers.
For the former building that once housed the Peacock Restaurant and Tasty Wok, Aguilar said she’s been favoring this particular commercial spot for some time now.
“I love the place,” she said. “I will work my heart out just to keep the place up and running with everyone’s help.”
Aguilar said she is aware of the difficulty of starting the new business. Due to already having a customer-based following and confidence in her abilities to run a small business, she was less afraid of expanding her business to another location.
“Myself tells me I can. That’s the only person that I need to listen to,” she said. “I am the one who’s going to work hard to make it happen.”
Aguilar said she she is proud of her staff and acts like a mom to them.
Aguilar’s beginning roots as an entrepreneur began with her food truck business at the Farmers Market at Veterans Park a couple of years after relocating to Sierra Vista in 2011.
She was contacted to participate in Food Court Wars, a reality show on the Food Network in which a competition takes place between aspiring entrepreneurs to have the opportunity to rent a food court space. She won the competition after going against a vendor specializing in Costa Rican food from Tucson, and she was able to occupy a space while operating her food business at The Mall of Sierra Vista.
Aguilar said she continued to rent at that space for an additional 2½ years until business began to slow down at the mall.
“Before I left the mall, I said I need to do something because I couldn’t decide if I would continue the food business, or do something easy or different,” Aguilar said. “That’s when I thought about JV’s Boba.”
Being a lover of boba tea, she wanted to pursue her dream of starting her own boba business, and there hadn’t been any boba tea shops in Sierra Vista.
Currently the only boba shop in town, the local business is in its fifth year.
“We still got the title,” she said. “We’re so proud to be the first boba shop of Sierra Vista.”
The cutoff boundaries for the ongoing West End redevelopment expansion end prior to the original JV’s Boba shop location. If there is another phase of the project that would extend the boundary line, Aguilar said she would apply for a grant to pursue upgrades at the site.
Aguilar doesn’t mind being located at the West End. With its proximity to Fort Huachuca, she believes it will allow for more business.
“I think it will affect it very positively,” she said. “It will look like a part of the town and not neglected. It hasn’t been taken care of. That’s the main issue.”
Aguilar said she was raised by her grandmother and credits her for the many values she has learned.
“One thing she told me: Never ask for anything. Work hard for everything that you want in life,” she said.
She added that nothing is given out freely.
“I really believe in the circle of life, karma,” Aguilar said. “What you reap is what you sow. What you give is what you’re gonna get. If you do good, you get a thousand fold of goodness from up in the sky raining down on you. This is what’s happening to us. I believe that.”