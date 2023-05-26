BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 500 in the 12 months ended April 2023, for job growth of -1.5%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

The countywide private sector was down by 700 jobs (-3.0%) while the government sector added 200 jobs (1.9%). Within government, job gains were split between federal (100 jobs, 2.2%) and state and local levels (100 jobs, 1.7%).

