BENSON — The number of nonfarm jobs in Cochise County was down by 500 in the 12 months ended April 2023, for job growth of -1.5%, according to data from Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The countywide private sector was down by 700 jobs (-3.0%) while the government sector added 200 jobs (1.9%). Within government, job gains were split between federal (100 jobs, 2.2%) and state and local levels (100 jobs, 1.7%).
In Cochise County’s private sector, goods-producing jobs stabilized in the 12 months ended April, with job numbers holding steady in construction and mining along with manufacturing.
Countywide private-sector, service-providing jobs were down by 700 (-3.3%) from April 2022 to April 2023, with the loss of 300 information jobs (-50.0%); 200 professional and business services jobs (-4.9%); 100 trade, transportation, and utilities jobs (-1.6%); 100 educational and health services jobs (-2.2%); and 100 leisure and hospitality jobs (-2.6%), partly offset by the gain of 100 jobs (10.0%) in financial activities. Job numbers held steady in other services in the 12 months ended April.
In month-to-month comparisons, Cochise County nonfarm job numbers were down by 100 from March to April, all of which were in the private sector in trade, transportation, and utilities industries. All other industries countywide (construction and mining, manufacturing, information, financial activities, professional and business services, educational and health services, leisure and hospitality and other services) saw job numbers unchanged from March to April. Government job numbers also held steady from March to April with stabilization at the federal, state, and local government levels.
Average weekly earnings in Cochise County were $827.68 in April 2023 (up 14.6% from April 2022). Average weekly hours worked were 33.2 (down from 34.0 in April a year prior). Countywide average hourly earnings in April were $24.93 (up 17.3% from April 2022).
Cochise County’s unadjusted unemployment rate in April 2023 was 4.0%, unchanged from March but down slightly from 4.1% in April 2022.
At the state level, Arizona’s unadjusted unemployment rate in April was 3.2%, unchanged from March but down from 3.5% in April a year prior.
The U.S. unadjusted unemployment rate in April was 3.1%, down from 3.6% in March and 3.3% in April 2022.
Cochise County municipality unemployment rates in April 2023 were:
Benson, 3.9%, unchanged from March 2023, but down from 4.0% in April 2022.
Bisbee, 2.8%, down from 2.9% in March 2023 and April 2022.
Douglas, 7.9%, the same as in March but down from 8.0% in April a year ago.
Huachuca City, 5.9%, down from 6.0% in March and 6.2% in April 2022.
Sierra Vista, 3.3%, unchanged from March but down from 3.8% in April a year prior.
Tombstone, 1.7%, down from 1.9% in both March this year and April a year ago.
Willcox, 6.7%, down from 6.8% in March 2023 and 6.9% in April 2022.
For info on the Cochise County economy, visit CochiseEconomy.com, a project of the Southeast Arizona Economic Development Group in partnership with Arizona G&T Cooperatives and community sponsors.
