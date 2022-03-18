With the 2022 Spring Hiring & Career Fair just around the corner, many of you may be contemplating whether you should attend or not. Is it worth it?
Yes.
Hiring and career fairs in general are worth it, especially in-person events, in my opinion. These events, like this one, are usually at no cost to the job seeker. Then there is the opportunity to see what opportunities exist and practice talking to employers of different industries.
One of the most valuable opportunities is establishing a network and building relationships that can lead to many more opportunities and leads in the future as you move up the ladder of success.
Hiring and career fairs also provide a unique opportunity to have your resume reviewed by hiring experts. They review thousands of resumes and know exactly what they are looking for, so why not use them to gain insight and proper guidance as to what your resume should or should not say?
The real beauty of this is you can get resume guidance and advice from all businesses at these events even if you are not particularly interested in applying with them. Ask what type of qualifications they are looking for, what kind of skills and accomplishments stand out to them. They will basically provide you with a road map of what your resume should be.
So often we hear people say they have applied to multiple jobs and never hear anything back. This, unfortunately, is all too often true, but with an in-person hiring fair you have the opportunity to meet the people who may be calling you back.
Now you can put a face, with a name, with a business. You are able to build a connection, make an impression and potentially get an interview before anyone else. Just by making that connection you are now one step ahead of the rest.
So are hiring and career fairs worth it? The answer will always be yes. They are a no-cost opportunity to build lasting relationships, networks and contacts that will increase your chances to not only get hired but to move up the proverbial ladder of success.
To top it all off you will have the opportunity to have professional resume reviewers provide feedback and guidance. Now, how great would that have been for English classes in school?
Finally, there is the potential to get an on-the-spot interview and maybe even get hired right at the event. Who wouldn’t want to attend?
Eric Grisham is the business services representative for ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 2018.