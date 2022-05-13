Everywhere you look nowadays there seems to be businesses looking for employees.
From fast food to retail to government contractors, they all seem to have “Hiring” signs and job posts everywhere. So, if you are one of these businesses, how and where do you post your jobs? How much does it cost you to post your jobs? Have you ever looked into ARIZONA@WORK — Southeastern Arizona’s business services to help you out?
What is ARIZONA@WORK business services you say? Well, I am glad you asked.
ARIZONA@WORK — Southeastern Arizona’s business services team is part of the local workforce organization that helps businesses in Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties. We partner with employers to meet their workforce needs. With locally based services, we have the network to connect people and jobs.
By helping businesses succeed and grow, we lay the groundwork for a stronger Arizona economy. And by sharing the solutions you need to find the right employees — right here, right now — we’re committed to real teamwork with you.
Here at ARIZONA@WORK — Southeastern Arizona we understand that meeting the needs of each business in rural Arizona is a challenge. Therefore, our Business Service team offers three major no-cost services. Each one is customized to meet your business needs. We say it is better to “know us before you need us.”
Our “No-Cost Business Services consist of:
1. Recruitment services. This can come in the form of job postings, candidate matching and pre-screening, skills assessment and hiring events.
2. Support services. Our support services consist of offering information such as labor market insights, tax credits and incentives information, plus rapid response for businesses that anticipate downsizing or restructuring that will result in lay-offs and loss of jobs.
3. Employee development programs. These deliver skills and training that work. The employee development programs consist of job-specific skills training, on-the-job training, apprenticeships and Arizona job training programs.
All of these services are at no-cost to the business or clients.
If you would like to know more, please contact Eric Grisham at 520-439-3546 or email at egrisham@cpic-cas.org to learn about our services. Or, schedule a meeting at your location so I can see firsthand your operation. I also have a welcome packet for businesses that has information about our services that I can send you for review.
Eric Grisham is the business services representative for ARIZONA@WORK-Southeastern Arizona. He served in the U.S. Army for 26 years, retiring at Fort Huachuca in 2018.