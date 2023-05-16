SIERRA VISTA — For the first time in more than six months, Pamela Gruber is able to buy a dozen eggs without having to feel the pain of sticker shock.
Or eating oatmeal morning after morning to avoid paying the $6-plus price tag a dozen grade AA large white eggs were fetching at the start of the year
“Finally, they’re fairly affordable,” said Gruber, who was buying several dozen at Sierra Vista’s Walmart Supercenter before she and her husband make the long trip back to Illinois in their RV after wintering in the area. “We resorted to eating oatmeal for breakfast for months. There’s only so much you can do to oatmeal to make it somewhat interesting.
“We were simply priced out by the cost of eggs. I think most everybody was.”
Suddenly that’s changed.
After months of soaring egg prices, partly due to the avian flu that destroyed a considerable amount of egg-laying hens and egg supplies — along with higher feed and fuel costs — there’s been a dramatic drop in the cost that began to surface earlier last month. For now, at least, the avian or bird flue seems to have been somewhat corralled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said as of early December, there were about 308 million hens laying eggs for consumption, down from approximately 328 million in December 2021.
That number appears to be steadily growing. As of April, there were 314 million layer hens, says the USDA.
At Walmart, a dozen Great Value grade AA large white eggs were selling for $2.04 on May 15, while Kroger grade AA large white eggs sold for $2.09 at Fry’s Foods. Food City was selling its Food Club grade A white dozen eggs for $2.59 per dozen.
If you were a Safeway club member, last week you could have purchased two cartons of Lucerne Farms grade A dozen eggs for $1.87 apiece.
“When we did buy eggs once in a while, we only resorted to eating just one egg instead of two because of the cost,” said Gruber. “You learn to make do. You have to in this economy.”
But with the abundance of more supply of eggs, it's beginning to turn things around for budget-conscious shoppers like Gruber despite high gas and new automobile prices. Many simply turned their backs on buying high-priced eggs and sought other breakfast options, like oatmeal or cold cereal. Now, there’s more of an uptick in renewed eggs purchases again.
“Oatmeal day after day isn’t something you’re really looking forward to,” said Gruber. “Sometimes we just skipped breakfast and had coffee and toast. Hopefully, that’s behind us now. Eggs are affordable.”
In the four weeks ending on April 22, unit sales of eggs dropped 4% compared to the same period the year before, according to NIQ, a company that tracks growth for retailers. Despite rising prices, NIQ says unit sales stayed essentially flat in the year through April.
Egg prices are still high — in the year through April, they were 21.4% higher, according to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But now, egg prices have dropped 1.5% from March to April.
Declining egg prices isn’t the only thing giving consumers some blue sky.
Last month, employers created 253,000 new jobs, buoying the economy amid a banking crisis, rising interest rates and a bump in layoffs, while the unemployment rate has fallen from 3.9% to 3.4%, a level not seen since the 1960s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Additionally, the inflation rate over the past six months was 3.3%, compared to 9.6% last June, the agency said.
"The world GDP (gross domestic product) has not performed as expected the last few years," said Mark Schmitt, Cochise College's Small Business Center director. "I have noticed recent inflation reports are showing a decline in prices ... and that a return to targeted acceptable inflation under 3% is going to take a while."
Although the nation hasn’t yet brought inflation back to pre-COVID levels, so far, at least, the economy has been successfully recovering from the shock it went through three years ago.
"I do see a slow recovery to new norms with inflationary and continued supply chain disruptions as world trade and domestic trade continually evolves and develops," said Schmitt.