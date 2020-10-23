American Southwest Credit Union, a local leader in banking and financial business, is pleased to announce the selection of Jay Williamson as the Credit Union’s new President and Chief Executive Officer. Jay comes to American Southwest Credit Union with over 24 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Jay has a successful track record of organizational growth and development. He has demonstrated a commitment to serving the community through volunteer work with the non-profits, the chamber of commerce, and coaching little league sports. He is joining American Southwest Credit Union from Progressions Credit Union in Spokane, Washington, where he held the role of Chief Executive Officer since 2018.
Jay is originally from Oklahoma and grew up on a ranch raising cattle and feeding hogs. Jay has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma.
“I am honored and excited to lead American Southwest Credit Union into its next phase of growth and innovation,” said Jay. “We have an organization of truly talented and amazing people and I am very grateful for the commitment and hard work of all. Their passion for creating a culture of members service and support is inspiring. The opportunities that lie ahead for us are considerable and I am excited to navigate this next chapter for American Southwest Credit Union.”
