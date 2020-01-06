The Board of Directors of American Southwest Credit Union is announcing the retirement of its President and CEO, Brian J. Barkdull, effective at the end of the year.
Barkdull announced his intention to retire at the December 2019 board meeting and said that his last day would be Dec. 31, 2020. Mr. Barkdull gave a year’s notice to allow the board adequate time to conduct a national search and ensure a smooth transition.
Gilbert White, chairman of the Board of Directors, stated, “We knew the time was near when Brian would consider retirement, so we are not totally surprised. However, we were saddened by his announcement. But on the other hand, we are happy for him and congratulate him on his very successful tenure at American Southwest Credit Union.”
Barkdull was hired as CEO in 1998 and will have been at the helm for 23 years by the end of 2020.
In 1998, the total assets of the Credit Union were $41 million, but today sit at $242 million – a 490 percent increase during his time as CEO.
Mr. Barkdull stated, “It is with mixed emotions that I finish my credit union career here at ASCU, but I am eager to enter into the next chapter of my life with my wife and family. I will miss working with my fantastic board, my super-hero staff and our loyal membership.”
Submitted by ASCU public outreach manager Kristin Gray