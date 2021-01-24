Ask M & M: I am self-employed and have no employees, how do I calculate my maximum First Draw PPP Loan amount? — Jen
Dear Jen: Note that PPP loan forgiveness amounts will depend, in part, on the total amount spent by the borrower during the covered period following disbursement of the PPP loan.
Answer: The following methodology should be used to calculate the maximum amount that can be borrowed if you are self-employed and have no employees, and your principal place of residence is in the United States, including if you are an independent contractor or operate a sole proprietorship (but not if you are a partner in a partnership):
• Step 1: Find your 2019 IRS Form 1040 Schedule C, line 31, net profit amount. If this amount is over $100,000, reduce it to $100,000. If this amount is zero or less, you are not eligible for a PPP loan.
• Step 2: Calculate the average monthly net profit amount (divide the amount from Step 1 by 12).
• Step 3: Multiply the average monthly net profit amount from Step 2 by 2.5. Your 2019 IRS Form 1040 Schedule C must be provided to substantiate the applied-for PPP loan amount. You must also provide a 2019 IRS Form 1099-MISC detailing non-employee compensation received (box 7), IRS Form 1099-K, invoice, bank statement or book of record establishing you were self-employed in 2019, and a 2020 invoice, bank statement, or book of record establishing you were in operation on Feb. 15, 2020.
Source: SBA
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.