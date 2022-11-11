Dear M & M: Do I need a tagline, and could you explain what a good one can do? — Bill
Dear Bill: Coming up with a catchy phrase that clearly defines and sets you apart from your competition can make all the difference on how successful you can become.
Defining your brand in your consumers mind will generate more sales if done correctly. A great tagline will capture sales long after that advertising campaign is over. How many new customers will start doing business with you after they have heard a good tagline that is associated with your organization?
Here are some really good taglines I am certain you are familiar with and in many cases through that brand recognition got you to buy something. From “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate” to Kellogg’s “Snap, Crackle and Pop,” whenever I hear either I recognize the brand in a positive way. Kentucky Fried Chicken is “finger licking good” and I still eat that bowl of Wheaties every morning to become that champion as promised.
Can anyone eat just one of Lay’s potato chips? How can we live life without American Express? I am headed out the door to double my pleasure and double my fun, looking for that stick of Wrigley’s Doublemint gum.
While I am out looking for that stick of gum, see if you can come up with a memorable tagline for your business. I am certain if you find a good tagline you will double your opportunities to stay in business and have more fun.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
