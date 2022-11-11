Dear M & M: Do I need a tagline, and could you explain what a good one can do? — Bill

Dear Bill: Coming up with a catchy phrase that clearly defines and sets you apart from your competition can make all the difference on how successful you can become.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?