Dear M & M: Looks like funding for all the Cares Act Programs has been spent. What do I do now? - Betty
Dear Betty: Congressional and White House negotiators just agreed to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), created by the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”). All signs indicate the new bill will be enacted as soon as tomorrow. Hopefully, by the time this is published funds will be replenished.
The bill as it sits now contains approximately $484 billion in new funding including the following key points: $310 billion in new funding for the PPP. Of this $310 billion, $60 billion will be set aside for smaller lending facilities, such as credit unions with assets under $10 billion. $60 billion in loans and grants for economic disaster assistance (including an additional $10 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the Small Business Administration). $75 billion in increased funding for hospitals. $25 billion for increased COVID-19 testing. Remember, just because you apply "does not mean" you will "get it" or if any of it "will be forgiven."
By not applying you will not get any assistance through any of these programs. Current rules on PPP loans and forgiveness still apply, including the requirement that the loan proceeds be used for “payroll costs.” Additionally, the loans will still be eligible for forgiveness if businesses show the lender that full-time employee headcounts were not reduced, and salaries were not decreased by more than 25%. And if you reduced your workforce before April 26, 2020, you are still eligible for loan forgiveness if you restore your full-time employee headcounts before June 30, 2020.
Given how quickly the original PPP funds were allocated, you must act immediately. The first place to go for the (PPP) is your bank or credit union. Questions to ask; is your application still being processed and are you accepting new applications? There are several non-traditional entities accepting and processing applications. PayPal, Intuit’s QuickBooks Capital and square on Friday received approval as a non-bank lender for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
With QuickBooks Capital, small business owners are able to get assistance with determining their eligibility for the federal relief. It is strongly advised to apply for the Disaster Loan as well as the emergency Economic Injury Disaster Loan. The Disaster Loan allows for loans for business expenses normally occurring to include line items more than payroll, rent, mortgage interest and utilities. Disaster Loans are funded directly by the US Treasury and applications are submitted online and do not get processed by a third party lender or approved non-bank lender.
I am hearing farmers and ranchers are eligible for this next round in funding. If you need help, contact your trusted advocate at Cochise College's Small Business development Center or Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation. Remember, if you are totally shut down and not receiving any income as a self employed person you are now eligible to receive unemployment through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).
Unemployment Insurance (UI) Call Center hours have been extended to Sundays from 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Call 1 (877) 600-2722 or visit, www.AZUI.com. DES Customer Service Centers are receiving an unprecedented amount of phone calls, which may result in a busy signal and longer than usual wait times. SOURCES: SBA, DES, Farhang & Medcoff