Dear John: Asset-based lending is an agreement between the borrower and the lender requiring a pledge secured by collateral. Asset-based lending is for business and industry, generally not consumers.
A business owner pledges inventory, accounts receivable, equipment or other forms of collateral like land or building. Usually this is used as a short-term financial tool to bridge the gap in cash flow until the owner receives payment.
Many asset-based lenders like to be involved if you have a federal contract and are waiting on payment and need to cover an expense like payroll while you’re waiting to get paid. The asset-based lender knows the federal government is the payee.
Therefore, you are going to be paid but sometimes it might be in 30 to 45 days and you have people that need to be paid this Friday. Your pledge would be the invoice you have outstanding.
Normally, the asset-based lender would be the payee from the work you have done. Once the federal government pays the asset-based lender it will keep the amount you borrowed for payroll and remit to you the balance.
Another example is you are a truck driver and need gas to deliver a load. An asset-based lender might borrow you the money for gas in a short-term loan so you can deliver the load. Once the load is delivered the loan is paid back and you keep what’s left.
It is an alternate form of financing. The important part is to negotiate with the lender so you know the terms and conditions from interest rates to time to repay. That way you will know the cost of money to see if you can make money once you paid back the asset-based lender.
Asset-based lending is continually evolving. It is another form of financing that might allow you to generate capital in a new way. Just understand conditions and terms so you can see if it works for you.
