Dear M & M: How do I register or trademark my business name? — Jack
Dear Jack: It is strongly recommenced to seek advice from an attorney competent in this area. It is a very specialized field and not all attorneys work in this space.
The first steps to take is to determine you are the only one using that name and that no one else has already registered it. Before completing the online application, it is strongly recommended you use the U.S. Patent and Trademarks website at www.uspto.gov. They have a trademark electronic search system called TESS. Use this to search their data base to see if an identical or similar company has already registered it.
U.S. Trademark protection is granted to first use in a geographic area. So, if your name is already registered, even if you have been using this long before someone else, your application will be rejected.
Now you have to prove you were first to use. Litigation, lawyers and this process will cost some money. The online registration with U.S. Patent and Trademarks costs between $275 and $325. This process should take about six months to complete if all goes smoothly.
Common rule is if your name is similar to something already registered enough to confuse people, there is a good chance your application will be rejected. The worse name you can choose is a name already taken.
Do your homework and make sure no one else has already taken or using your name. I like to do a Google search on images and check logos to see what’s out there. Remember someone else might already be using it and didn’t registered it so it wouldn’t be in the TESS search.
Another good check is to try and buy the domain name. If it is taken, choose another name.
ASK M&M is prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.