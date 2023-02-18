Dear M & M: Where do most people get their money from to start a business? — Betty
Dear Betty: The Kauffman Foundation researched more than 5,000 companies and discovered over two-thirds of the companies were started by personal savings, investments from friends and family or traditional loans. One of the most expensive forms of financing (credit cards) was used more frequently than angel or venture capital financing.
Banks and other loans accounted for 35%. Personal savings was the second most popular source of startup capital at 30%. Friends and family account for around 6%. Some people add a third F to this Friends and Family category called Fools. Just kidding.
We all like the Shark Tank stories, but venture capital and angel investors come in at the bottom, running between 5% to 4% of start-up capital. Everyone is always looking for that grant to help start your business. Not to say it hasn’t happened, but that grant funding to help you launch or government related free money is around 2%.
Bootstrapping and small business loans are still the sources most small businesses use to help fund their startup. If you can qualify for a small business loan it is probably the way to go. You will find every lender has its own rules and guidelines on whether to do a loan or not. There are lenders that are not willing to take on the risk of a startup and are not willing to loan money to someone starting a new business.
Your ability to pay the loan back, past experience in paying prior loans, collateral, market conditions, debt to equity ratios, competition in your market and the cash this new business will generate are all considered. You have to be able to show what you are spending the money on and how you plan to pay it back.
Talk to your lender before you start pushing the pencil. Find out if they are interested and what they want to determine if they will loan you any money for this start-up or new business idea.
ASK M&Mis prepared and submitted by Mark Schmitt, director of the Small Business Development Center at Cochise College; and Mignonne Hollis, executive director at the Arizona Economic Development Foundation. To ask your questions: Call the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Cochise College (520) 515-5478 or email schmittm@cochise.edu or contact the Arizona Regional’ Economic Development Foundation at (520) 458-6948 or email hollism@aredf.org; www.aredf.org.
