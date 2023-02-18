Dear M & M: Where do most people get their money from to start a business? — Betty

Dear Betty: The Kauffman Foundation researched more than 5,000 companies and discovered over two-thirds of the companies were started by personal savings, investments from friends and family or traditional loans. One of the most expensive forms of financing (credit cards) was used more frequently than angel or venture capital financing.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?