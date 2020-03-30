Dear M&M: Do I still have to pay my business taxes this year? – Jim
Dear Jim: The short answer is yes. They have extended the time to file. The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service announced on March 20, 2020, that the federal income tax filing due date is automatically extended from April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020. Taxpayers can also defer federal income tax payments due on April 15, 2020, to July 15, 2020, without penalties and interest, regardless of the amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax.
Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms or call the IRS to qualify for this automatic federal tax filing and payment relief. Individual taxpayers who need additional time to file beyond the July 15 deadline, can request a filing extension by filing Form 4868 through their tax professional, tax software or using the Free File link on IRS.gov. Businesses who need additional time must file Form 7004. The IRS urges taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible. Most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days.
As the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis continues to develop, the IRS is taking multiple steps to protect employees, America's taxpayers, communities and our partners. In response to the national emergency, the IRS has temporarily closed all Taxpayer Assistance Centers and discontinue face-to-face service throughout the country until further notice. The IRS is continuing to process tax returns, issue refunds and help taxpayers to the greatest extent possible. Taxpayers are highly encouraged to go to IRS.gov and to the newly created https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus webpage where they can find the latest updates about IRS services, explore free options to file or request an extension to file at www.IRS.gov/freefile, find forms, tax help, refund status and payment options.
Thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and their personal information to tax scams. Scammers use the regular mail, telephone, or email to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals. The IRS doesn't initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text messages or social media channels to request personal or financial information. Recognize the telltale signs of a scam. Note that the IRS does not: Call to demand immediate payment using a specific payment method such as a prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
Generally, the IRS will first mail a bill to any taxpayer who owes taxes. The IRS will never demand that you pay taxes without the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe. You should also be advised of your rights as a taxpayer. The IRS will never threaten to bring in local police, immigration officers or other law-enforcement to have you arrested for not paying. The IRS also cannot revoke your driver’s license, business licenses, or immigration status. Threats like these are common tactics scam artists use to trick victims into buying into their schemes. – Source IRS Communications and Liaison Outreach
EDITOR'S NOTE: Mignonne Hollis and Mark Schmitt will be taking "Ask M&M" live on Thursdays, beginning this week, and livestreaming on Facebook for anyone interested in participating. Local entrepreneur and Herald/Review business contributor Moniek James will moderate the live sessions. We will provide more information about the online location for the live stream when that information becomes available.