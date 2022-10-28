Dear M & M: I am starting a business and people keep asking me do you have insurance? What kind of insurance do I need to run a business? — Jan

Dear Jan: Many times, a landlord, lender or the profession you are in dictates what kinds of insurance you need to protect yourself from. There are many kinds of insurances one must look into; general liability, product liability, professional liability, commercial property, home based and workman’s compensation are just a few.

