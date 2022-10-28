Dear M & M: I am starting a business and people keep asking me do you have insurance? What kind of insurance do I need to run a business? — Jan
Dear Jan: Many times, a landlord, lender or the profession you are in dictates what kinds of insurance you need to protect yourself from. There are many kinds of insurances one must look into; general liability, product liability, professional liability, commercial property, home based and workman’s compensation are just a few.
Each area usually requires a separate policy and rates are dependent on past claims, amount insured and expected risk. As a small business owner, you may be legally responsible if another person gets hurt or if their property is damaged while at your business or because of something you did.
Make sure your business is properly protected against some of these unexpected risks. Having a qualified, experienced insurance agent as part of your team is a must.
Threats from cyber to business vehicle insurance can put you out of business. It is strongly suggested you look at least annually at each insured area to make sure you are adequately covered. Sometimes insurance companies can bundle packages together to reduce costs of expanding coverage.
The last thing you want to find out after a flood is that you didn’t have flood insurance. Maybe your building burned down and you are not covered to rebuild.
Some insurances like workman’s compensation are legally required to have if you are a business owner with employees. Many times, a landlord will dictate in the lease commercial property insurance to include the amount you are required to be insured for and who the insured party will be.
Shop around as you will find rates vary significantly. Access your risks and don’t find yourself underinsured after the incident occurs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone