Dear M & M: What is a trait as a business owner I need to have that I’m not thinking about? — Joe
Dear Joe: It’s called learning to unlearn. We can’t get stuck in the past. The ways we used to do things aren’t necessarily the way we need to do anything in the future.
Let me explain.
Things are constantly changing. We need to be flexible and change to meet our markets, customers and employee’s needs.
A sweeping tide called the “Great Resignation” was detailed in a recent Gallup report, which claimed one in every three workers felt they belonged in the organization they worked at. Meaning two out of three workers said they don’t belong where they are working. Gallup estimates on the low-end 20% of the workforce quit their jobs.
Our employees, target markets, products and services needs and wants are continually changing. Are you unlearning the past and being flexible to change to solutions that might be better? During the Great Resignation what did you do to attract a workforce? Maybe you did everything the same old way and people quit.
Things changed. I am not saying working from home was your best solution for everyone. Did you put any thought into what can I do to make my employees feel they belong and are a part of what you are doing today?
“What Got You Here Won’t Get You There” is a book by Marshall Goldsmith. He talks about the need to continually upgrade assumptions made in the past to change to use relevant approaches that work now.
