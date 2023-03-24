Dear M & M: What is a trait as a business owner I need to have that I’m not thinking about? — Joe

Dear Joe: It’s called learning to unlearn. We can’t get stuck in the past. The ways we used to do things aren’t necessarily the way we need to do anything in the future.

