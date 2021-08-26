If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Dear M & M: I am trying to get a loan. What kind of questions will the bank ask me? What are they looking for? – Debra
Dear Debra: Every lender has a different set of rules they need to follow to allow them to loan any amount of money to anyone. However, in general this is what they are looking for. It is called the five C’s in lending.
The first thing they will look at is your capacity. Does your business have the sufficient cash flow to support the debts and obligations of the business to include any new payments to pay back a loan?
The second C is capital. Capital represents the equity invested by the owners of the business. When things get rough, how much money can the business rely on from the owners of the company? What capital assets are available?
Collateral is the third area lenders look at to determine what you have to secure the loan. What other secondary sources do you have to make payments toward this loan if things go bad? Inventory, accounts receivable, monthly credit card receipts, equipment and real estate are some forms of collateral that might be acceptable to secure the loan.
A fourth category is conditions. This can range from the risk in a particular industry, geographical location or economic outlook in any marketplace. It also refers to interest rates and other conditions of the loan from the time to pay back the amount of the loan.
Finally, your character plays a key role in determining your ability to get the loan. Your credit score and how responsible you have been in the past fulfilling your obligations are some areas that will be considered. The biggest questions are always how much do you need, what are you going to spend the money on and how can you pay it back?
Remember, the historical projections and business performance going forward will be evaluated.