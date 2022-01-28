Dear M & M: Is it a good time to start a business, with all these COVID variances popping up? – Jan
Dear Jan: Market conditions are one of the things a person needs to consider when opening any business. There are several industries that are doing very well. On the other hand, we have also witnessed several places closed or never reopened.
Since the beginning of this pandemic, new numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Wednesday found that a whopping 5.4 million new business applications were filed in 2021, surpassing the record set in 2020 of 4.4 million.
In January the pace of new businesses starting has not slowed down. People are reassessing and starting the small business they always wanted.
The lure of controlling your own destiny and being your own boss is a temptation people are acting on. Solving a problem, building a better mousetrap or just outcompeting existing businesses by offering a better place, product, promotion or price (the four Ps of marketing) makes people ready, willing and able to buy are reasons to start a new business.
Staying in business isn’t easy. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 20% of U.S. small businesses fail within the first year. By the end of their fifth year, about 50% have faltered. After 10 years, only about a third of businesses have survived.